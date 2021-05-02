It didn't take long for reigning two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to produce a highlight against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon. On Milwaukee's first possession of the game, Antetokounmpo set a screen for Khris Middleton, rolled to the rim and threw down a one-handed dunk over Kevin Durant off a nice toss from Middleton.

Check out the play below:

Now that's how you begin a game with an exclamation point. To say that the play was a solid start for the Bucks would be an understatement. Plus, it was a relief for Bucks fans to see Antetokounmpo looking like his old self after he was forced to miss Milwaukee's previous game against the Chicago Bulls due to an ankle sprain he suffered against the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.

Postseason positioning is on the line during the two-game series between the Bucks and Nets, as Giannis and Co. entered Sunday afternoon three and a half games behind the top-seeded Nets in the standings, and three games behind the Philadelphia 76ers for the second seed. With a couple of weeks remaining in the regular season, there is still technically time for the Bucks to move up in the East. Ultimately, though, Antetokounmpo's health is the most important factor when it comes to postseason play for the Bucks, so the fact that he's back out on the floor and looking as athletic as ever is a solid sign for Milwaukee.