An Eastern Conference showdown has the Washington Wizards (32-39) and the Orlando Magic (29-43) clashing on Tuesday evening. The Magic have lost three of their last four outings, and on Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers beat Orlando 111-105. Likewise, Washington has lost five of its last six games, including on March 18 when the Sacramento Kings topped the Wizards 132-118. Jalen Suggs (concussion) is out for Orlando, while Kyle Kuzma (ankle) is out for Washington.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Magic as a one-point favorite in the latest Wizards vs. Magic odds. The over/under for total points is set at 225.5.

Wizards vs. Magic spread: Orlando -1

Wizards vs. Magic Over-Under: 225.5 points

Wizards vs. Magic money line: Orlando -115, Washington -105

ORL: Magic are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall

WAS: Wizards are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games following a double-digit loss at home

Why the Magic can cover

Forward Paolo Banchero is an uber-talented playmaker who has excellent ball handles with the ability to consistently finish through contact at the rim. The Duke product is a crafty passer as well, averaging a team-high 20 points with 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. On Sunday against the Lakers, Banchero tallied 21 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

Forward Franz Wagner is a capable three-level scorer. Wagner has tremendous versatility to play multiple positions and get a score from different areas on the floor. The Michigan product knocks down 36% of his attempts from downtown with 18.7 points and 3.5 assists per contest. He's scored 20-plus points in five of his last eight games, and in his previous outing, Wagner racked up 21 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.

Why the Wizards can cover

Center Kristaps Porzingis is a high-level shooter who owns good range and a smooth release. Porzingis stretches the defense out and is a capable rim defender/shot-blocker. The 27-year-old averages 22.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. On March 8 against the Atlanta Hawks, Porzingis exploded for 43 points with five rebounds and five dimes.



Guard Bradley Beal continues to be a massive threat offensively. Beal has a sound jumper from all three levels and is explosive when attacking the rack. The three-time All-Star puts up 23.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. On March 14 versus the Detroit Pistons, Beal supplied 36 points, seven assists, and went 4-of-6 from downtown.

