2020 NFL Draft order: Top 20 now locked in, with Redskins rising to No. 2 and Browns reaching No. 10

See who owns the first 20 picks of next year's NFL Draft after the end of the regular season

The Cincinnati Bengals had already locked up the No. 1 overall pick entering Week 17, when the beat their rival Cleveland Browns. The game sent the Bengals out of a 2-14 season on a good note, while the Browns fell to 6-10. That loss not only got coach Freddie Kitchens fired, but also put the Browns in position to pick in the top 10 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Redskins sewed up the No. 2 overall pick after getting blasted by the Cowboys in their season finale, likely putting them in position to select Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young, assuming the Bengals go with a quarterback in the top spot. The Lions and Giants also lost their final games to pick third and fourth, respectively, while the Dolphins round out the top five with the first of their three Round 1 picks.

The tiebreakers for NFL Draft order are record (primary) and strength of schedule (secondary). The 6-10 Jaguars, for instance, pick ahead of the 6-10 Browns because Jacksonville played a worse schedule than Cleveland (thanks, AFC South). Meanwhile, picks 21-32 will not be final until after the Super Bowl because the Super Bowl champion picks 32nd and the runner-up picks 31st. We will keep this updated by locking playoff teams into their spots as they lose in the postseason.

Below, you'll find the 2020 NFL Draft order:

2020 NFL Draft order

PickTeamRecordSOS
1Bengals2-140.553
2Redskins3-130.502
3Lions3-12-10.506
4Giants4-120.473
5Dolphins5-110.484
6Chargers5-110.514
7Panthers5-110.549
8Cardinals5-10-10.529
9Jaguars6-100.484
10Browns6-100.533
11Jets7-90.473
12Raiders7-90.482
13Colts7-90.492
14Buccaneers7-90.500
15Broncos7-90.510
16Falcons7-90.545
17Cowboys8-80.479
18Dolphins (f/PIT)8-80.502
19Raiders (f/CHI)8-80.508
20Jaguars (f/LAR)9-70.535
21Titans*9-70.488
22Bills*10-60.461
23Vikings*10-60.477
24Seahawks*11-50.531
25Eagles*9-70.455
26Dolphins (f/HOU)*10-60.520
27Patriots*12-40.469
28Saints*13-30.486
29Chiefs*12-40.510
30Packers*13-30.453
3149ers*13-30.504
32Ravens*14-20.494

* TBD by playoff finish  

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories