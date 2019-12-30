2020 NFL Draft order: Top 20 now locked in, with Redskins rising to No. 2 and Browns reaching No. 10

The Cincinnati Bengals had already locked up the No. 1 overall pick entering Week 17, when the beat their rival Cleveland Browns. The game sent the Bengals out of a 2-14 season on a good note, while the Browns fell to 6-10. That loss not only got coach Freddie Kitchens fired, but also put the Browns in position to pick in the top 10 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Redskins sewed up the No. 2 overall pick after getting blasted by the Cowboys in their season finale, likely putting them in position to select Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young, assuming the Bengals go with a quarterback in the top spot. The Lions and Giants also lost their final games to pick third and fourth, respectively, while the Dolphins round out the top five with the first of their three Round 1 picks.

The tiebreakers for NFL Draft order are record (primary) and strength of schedule (secondary). The 6-10 Jaguars, for instance, pick ahead of the 6-10 Browns because Jacksonville played a worse schedule than Cleveland (thanks, AFC South). Meanwhile, picks 21-32 will not be final until after the Super Bowl because the Super Bowl champion picks 32nd and the runner-up picks 31st. We will keep this updated by locking playoff teams into their spots as they lose in the postseason.

Below, you'll find the 2020 NFL Draft order:

Pick Team Record SOS 1 Bengals 2-14 0.553 2 Redskins 3-13 0.502 3 Lions 3-12-1 0.506 4 Giants 4-12 0.473 5 Dolphins 5-11 0.484 6 Chargers 5-11 0.514 7 Panthers 5-11 0.549 8 Cardinals 5-10-1 0.529 9 Jaguars 6-10 0.484 10 Browns 6-10 0.533 11 Jets 7-9 0.473 12 Raiders 7-9 0.482 13 Colts 7-9 0.492 14 Buccaneers 7-9 0.500 15 Broncos 7-9 0.510 16 Falcons 7-9 0.545 17 Cowboys 8-8 0.479 18 Dolphins (f/PIT) 8-8 0.502 19 Raiders (f/CHI) 8-8 0.508 20 Jaguars (f/LAR) 9-7 0.535 21 Titans* 9-7 0.488 22 Bills* 10-6 0.461 23 Vikings* 10-6 0.477 24 Seahawks* 11-5 0.531 25 Eagles* 9-7 0.455 26 Dolphins (f/HOU)* 10-6 0.520 27 Patriots* 12-4 0.469 28 Saints* 13-3 0.486 29 Chiefs* 12-4 0.510 30 Packers* 13-3 0.453 31 49ers* 13-3 0.504 32 Ravens* 14-2 0.494

* TBD by playoff finish