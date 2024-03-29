The Washington Huskies, college football's national runner-up, saw a number of scouts descend upon their pro day in Seattle on Thursday in order to get a closer look at Heisman Trophy runner-up quarterback Michael Penix Jr.. He didn't disappoint.

He ripped a deep ball that apparently traveled about 75 yards though the air, which isn't surprising considering Penix led college football in passing yards (4,903) in 2023 as well as completions (60) and passing touchdowns (26) of 25+ air yards across the last two seasons.

However, his 40-yard dash time was the real attention-grabber. He ran in the range of 4.56 to 4.59 seconds, per ESPN. That's notable because he profiles as a true pocket passer from his tape, not really making use of the athleticism (eight rushing yards on 35 carries last season) he put on display Thursday. It's worth noting that 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud didn't move around too much in college, either, but he has since expanded his mobility in the pro's.

Penix revealed he will continue conversations with five NFL teams during pre-draft visits starting next week, per ESPN: the New York Giants, the Atlanta Falcons, the Denver Broncos, the Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

