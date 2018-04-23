Chicago Bears Mock Draft: Quenton Nelson makes it to No. 8, predictions for every pick

The Bears are likely hoping they can land Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson at No. 8, and Bears fans also hoping for that to be their pick are going to want to root for at least one team to trade ahead of them.

Why? Because if a team is moving into the top seven, it's going to be for one of the four QBs. And the more QBs that go in the top seven, the better chance Nelson has of making it to the Bears. He'd be a fine pick for the Broncos, Colts or Buccaneers in any of the three picks ahead of Chicago.

However, in my mock the Bills trade to No. 4 for a QB and the Bucs pass on Nelson for help in the secondary. Congrats, Bears fans.

Chicago Bears

The Bears benefit from what may be their best-case scenario at No. 8 with Nelson, a plug-and-play guard who should garner multiple All-Pro distinctions in his career, especially if he gets a little better in pass blocking.

The Bears trade down in the second round to pick up a third-rounder, getting No. 55 and No. 85 for No. 39. They use the first of their new Day 2 picks on Key, who has all the potential in the world to be a top-notch edge rusher despite a down 2017 and off-field red flags. Christian could make Bobby Massie expendable if he shows well in camp; otherwise, he's key depth at the position.

Griffin is an ace special-teams player who will also help depth at inside linebacker. Speaks gives the team more depth on the defensive line, and Moore is a steal in the fifth. Jackson is good value at corner in the sixth, and Cobbs improves depth at receiver behind the team's FA additions.