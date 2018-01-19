LOOK: Heisman winner Baker Mayfield tells Dolphins' Kenny Stills to 'get me to Miami'

Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, who might just be the most polarizing quarterback in a polarizing quarterback class, is going to dominate NFL Draft season when it officially takes off after the Super Bowl.

Why should we wait until February to get started, though? Mayfield is already generating draft-related headlines by letting the world know where he wants to begin his NFL career.

On Thursday night, Mayfield strongly indicated that he wants to the Miami Dolphins to draft him. When Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills, who played college ball at Oklahoma, went live on Instagram, Mayfield commented from his account with: "#GetMeToMiami."

According to the Miami Herald's Adam H. Beasley, the Dolphins "want to draft a quarterback in April" and are "open to taking one in the first round, if he is the best player on their board" even though they already have Ryan Tannehill under contract through 2020.

Tannehill enjoyed a successful first season under coach Adam Gase's tutelage, but missed all of 2017 with a torn ACL. The Dolphins responded by signing Jay Cutler out of retirement, but Cutler -- along with backup Matt Moore -- struggled during the Dolphins' 6-10 season. Neither appear to be long-term solutions. Tannehill should be the starter heading into the 2018 season, provided his knee is OK, but he shouldn't be guaranteed a long-term position with the team. If Tannehill falters in 2018, the Dolphins can cut him in 2019 and absorb a $2.3 million cap hit, according to Spotrac.

It remains to be seen if the Dolphins are high on Mayfield. In his final season at Oklahoma, Mayfield completed 70.5 percent of his passes, averaged 11.5 yards per attempt, and threw for 43 touchdowns and six interceptions. His season was good enough to make him the Heisman Trophy winner. But critics will undoubtedly use his height (6-foot-1) and non-football issues (he was arrested in February and he taunted Kansas with a crotch grab) against him. He's a polarizing prospect.

Earlier this week, our Chris Trapasso wrote Mayfield needs to show scouts maturity and leadership at the Senior Bowl:

The majority of what Mayfield needs to show to scouts -- and maybe most importantly the Broncos coaching staff roaming the sidelines in Mobile -- is how he handles his teammates, the week of practices, and the game on Saturday from maturity and leadership aspects. We heard nothing but positive reviews from Oklahoma teammates and coaches about Mayfield's sometimes controversial overtly passionate behavior during the season. This is different though. New players. New coaches. New environment. If his charisma wins over his teammates and the Denver coaches, it'll help to quell concerns about him not possessing the proper attitude to become a franchise quarterback.

And in his latest mock draft, Trapasso has Mayfield going to the Broncos at No. 5 overall. Barring a trade up, the Dolphins won't make their first selection until No. 11. So, not only will the Dolphins have to see Mayfield as their best remaining player on the board, but Mayfield will also have to go unpicked in the top 10.

Considering the Dolphins have a whole host of issues that need fixing in the offseason, Mayfield probably shouldn't get his hopes up about his chances of landing in Miami. Furthermore, if he values starting immediately, he probably shouldn't even hope the Dolphins pull the trigger.