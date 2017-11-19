LOOK: Baker Mayfield issues apology for taunting Kansas with crotch grab, curses

Update: As expected, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has issued an apology for grabbing his crotch and dropping some f-bombs against Kansas. It just happened sooner than Monday.

Speaking with reporters, Mayfield walked back his demeanor, citing what the children might think if they saw it.

Mayfield: I truly do apologize. I think about the kids that are watching, that's not something that I want to do. It's not anything you want your kids to watch." #Sooners — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) November 19, 2017

Original story

Baker Mayfield is likely to issue another apology on Monday. This time, he'll be showing contrition for a crotch grab and some naughty language caught on camera during No. 4 Oklahoma's game against Kansas on Saturday.

Mayfield threw a touchdown in the third quarter to give the Sooners a 28-3 lead over the Jayhawks, and as cameras followed him to the sideline, they found him delivering a rather clear message to the Kansas bench.

Now, while I'm not exactly bothered by this -- I think of the things I said to friends while playing basketball or even just video games and realize I have no ground to stand on here -- plenty of people will be, and it's a bad look. Particularly given Mayfield's arrest over the offseason and that whole flag-planting incident following Oklahoma's win over Ohio State.

I'm still mad about that one, by the way.

The problem for Mayfield is that, at this point, he's a clear front-runner for the Heisman Trophy, and whether you agree with the reasoning or not, this is just an incident that will give voters a reason to think about not voting for him.

All that said, I'll take a quarterback with Mayfield's competitive streak on my team every dang day of the week.