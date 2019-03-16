2019 NFL Draft: Giants reportedly think QB Dwayne Haskins 'doesn't fit' their team

As inexplicable as it may be considering their farewells to everyone from Landon Collins to Odell Beckham Jr., the New York Giants seem rather intent on riding with 38-year-old Eli Manning at quarterback.

Apparently that mentality may preclude them from targeting one of 2019's top QB prospects as a Manning successor.

As ESPN's Dianna Russini reported on Jordan Raanan's Breaking Big Blue podcast, the Giants think Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins, a consensus first-round talent, "doesn't fit" their team and have not scouted him much ahead of April's 2019 NFL Draft.

Raanan himself speculated that New York might be uninterested because of Haskins' lack of "elusiveness in the pocket."

Unless this is a major pre-draft smokescreen, this can't bode well for any Giants fans longing for a long-term replacement for Manning, especially now that Beckham, Collins, Olivier Vernon and other big-name players have been shipped elsewhere. New York's speculated aversion to Haskins' pocket-passing tendencies seemingly runs counter to the fact that an aging Manning remains their QB for 2019, and if it's true that the Giants are barely scouting Haskins in general, what does that say about general manager Dave Gettleman's evaluation of the QB position as a whole?

The Giants hold two selections in the first round of this year's draft, which kicks off April 25 -- one at No. 6 and another at No. 17, acquired from the Cleveland Browns in the trade for Beckham.