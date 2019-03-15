2019 NFL Mock Draft: Giants trade pick acquired in Odell Beckham trade for Josh Rosen, Titans go QB
After a crazy week for the Giants, they trade for Rosen and continue to build their offensive line in this two-round mock
I'm going to venture a guess: it's been a hard week as a Giants fan.
So, to brighten the spirits of the G-Men faithful, I've swung a trade outside of this two-round mock draft.
The Giants send the No. 17 overall pick -- acquired in the Odell Beckham Jr. trade -- to the Cardinals for Josh Rosen.
Many fans in New York wouldn't be overjoyed with Rosen after the rookie season he had, but at least he'd represent a vision at the quarterback position beyond Eli Manning, and the former UCLA star is unquestionably talented.
Let's get to the picks.
|1
|Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
Until a drastic development occurs to suggest this won't happen, this will be my pick for the Cardinals.
|2
|Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State
I had an internal battle this week regarding whether or not the 49ers would still pick Bosa after trading a 2020 second-round pick for Dee Ford . After initially thinking they wouldn't, I now think they would. Solomon Thomas being placed on the trade block wouldn't shock me.
|3
|Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky
The Jets apparently agreed to a deal with Anthony Barr but before the contract was made official, Barr backed out, and re-signed with the Vikings. Reports indicated Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams planned to place Barr on the edge, instead of at the off-ball spot he's played in Minnesota. In other words, New York still has a glaring need on the outside of their defensive line. Allen fills that void.
|4
|Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
The Raiders have Maurice Hurst inside, and they drafted P.J. Hall in the third round a year ago. That shouldn't stop them from drafting Quinnen. He represents better value than any edge rusher here.
|5
|Devin White, LB, LSU
With Kwon Alexander gone, and Lavonte David nearing his 30th birthday, the Buccaneers have to get more athletic at linebacker, and they do that by nabbing White.
|6
|Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
Taylor is the exact type of powerful offensive lineman I can see Dave Gettleman loving to pick early in the draft.
|7
|Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan
In a very short amount of time, the Jaguars went from having arguably the league's deepest pass rush to a group in need of an edge rusher. Gary is supremely explosive but lacks polish, yet can play anywhere up front.
|8
|Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
The Lions added Trey Flowers in free agency and have nice young collection of defenders up front. While edge will be considered, Matt Patricia, Bob Quinn and Co. decide to go with Williams, who'd round out an athletic cornerback trio featuring Darius Slay and newcomer Justin Coleman.
|9
|Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
I've gone back and forth between Oliver and Jonah Williams in this slot for a while, and although the Bills still have some open starting spots on their offensive line, Buffalo has added Ty Nsekhe, Jon Feliciano, Spencer Long , and Mitch Morse up front in free agency but no one on the interior of the defensive line.
|10
|Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
This very well could be Drew Lock , but I can envision John Elway taking his chances on a quarterback more in need of a redshirt season in Haskins. In theory, because of his age and lack of experience, Haskins has a higher ceiling than Lock.
|11
|Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
Linebacker -- namely Devin Bush -- will be considered, but Williams provides more return on investment, and he directly helps Andy Dalton.
|12
|T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
With the outside pass rush clearly addressed in free agency, the Packers have more leeway in the draft, and go with a youthful, energetic tight end with big potential in Hockenson.
|13
|Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State
At this point, the Dolphins appear to be a team perfectly content with landing near the top of the 2020 Draft. This is a bit of a reach for Bradbury, but with a year of strength and conditioning at the NFL level, he can become a high-end pivot in his second season, when he'd presumably be snapping to someone like Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert , or Jake Fromm.
|14
|Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
The Falcons released starting right tackle Ryan Schraeder, and the super-athletic Dillard would fill that vacancy immediately on a pass-happy club in Atlanta.
|15
|Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
I can't get away from two Iowa tight ends in the top 15. It'd be too awesome. Fant can be a yards-after-the-catch specialist in Jay Gruden's system.
|16
|D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
With Daryl Williams re-signed, and Taylor Moton a promising young tackle, Carolina can turn its attention to a huge, linearly explosive option in Metcalf who'd help accentuate Cam Newton's downfield passing skills.
|17
|Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State
After trading Rosen to the Giants for this pick, the Cardinals add a high-energy, highly technical lineman in Risner who could conceivably play any of the five offensive line positions.
|18
|Chris Lindstrom, OG, Boston College
Lindstrom doesn't quite have the length or size to play tackle in the NFL, although he's been gifted with tackle feet and loads of power. The Vikings have to go offensive line heavy in this draft.
|19
|Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
Marcus Mariota is playing on his fifth-year option and was picked by the previous regime. This selection of Lock is insurance for the most vital position on the field.
|20
|Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
Fantastic selection for Pittsburgh here. The Steelers need more athleticism in their linebacker group, and Devin exudes just that.
|21
|Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State
The Seahawks are prime trade-down candidates, but they stay pat and give Russell Wilson a tall, speedy, athletic wideout with an enormous catch radius.
|22
|A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
The Ravens want to go old-school, with a power running scheme tailored to bludgeon smaller nickel defenses. But they also need to give Lamar Jackson legit weapons on the outside. Brown is a remarkable yards-after-the-catch wideout with a muscular frame.
|23
|Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia
The Texans have been strangely quiet on the free-agent market, and they still have one of the league's worst offensive lines. Cajuste will be tested by speed rushers but has the size, length, and power to be an instant starter at left tackle.
|24
From BearsMontez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State
Mike Mayock would be ecstatic to be able to draft Sweat, a highly athletic edge rusher who converts speed to a lot of power.
|25
|Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
The Eagles roster remains one of the best in the league, but the secondary is lacking. Baker is an NFL-ready man-to-man cornerback.
|26
|Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State
The Colts need more juice around the corner, and Burns definitely brings that. As he continues to add weight, he should become more effective.
|27
From CowboysJosh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
I can see Jon Gruden getting a feature back he can call his own. He lands the consensus top running back here.
|28
|Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
A logical pick to place between Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram in Gus Bradley's system. Wilkins can do it all on the inside.
|29
|Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson
The Chiefs have to add some talent to their defensive line after cutting Justin Houston and trading Dee Ford. Ferrell is an ascending player with serious length and flashes of All-Pro type bend around the corner.
|30
From SaintsCody Ford, OT/OG, Oklahoma
Same pick from last week. It's too perfect. Ford can slot at one of the guard spots then move to right tackle after Bryan Bulaga moves on.
|31
|Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
With Ndamukong Suh likely playing elsewhere in 2019, the Rams re-invest in their defensive line once again with an oversized, overwhelming, polished interior disruptor.
|32
|Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
Tillery is one of the most athletic, long, and refined defensive tackle prospects in this class. He'd had instant impact to the Patriots front.
Round 2
|1
|Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida
A strange combine drops Polite out of the first round but the Cardinals are happy to pick him here to learn under Terrell Suggs for a season.
|2
|Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State
The Colts stay defense after landing Burns in Round 1 and give the secondary a long, athletic corner in Oruwariye.
|3
|Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky
The Raiders still need young talent in their secondary. With Johnson they get a cornerback who can match up against bigger receivers on the outside.
|4
|N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
Love this prospect-team pairing, as it gives Jimmy Garappolo a chain-mover who can thrive in the red zone.
|5
|Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State
The Giants have to add a legitimate outside receiver to their roster. Harmon can be that possession target from Day 1.
|6
|Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M
May be a touch early for Sternberger. The Jaguars don't care. They want to get Nick Foles a reliable over-the-middle target.
|7
|Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt
At nearly 6-4 with long arms, Williams would bring a much-needed size element to Tampa's secondary.
|8
|JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford
Even with the additions of John Brown and Cole Beasley, the Bills could use another receiver. Arcega-Whiteside can start as a jump-ball/red-zone target for Josh Allen in his debut season before becoming more of a full-time player in his second season.
|9
|Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss
How about this: Garret Bolles to guard and Little to left tackle. The Broncos signed Ju'Wuan James in free agency yet need to get sturdier up front.
|10
|Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota
Even with Preston Brown back in the mix, the Bengals must add athleticism to their linebacker group. They do that with Cashman.
|11
|Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia
The Lions are pumped to get Thornhill here. He's a dynamic playmaker thanks to explosive athletic traits.
|12
|Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
Perfect landing spot for Brown, and he wouldn't be relied upon as a No. 1 right away, with Davante Adams clearly in that role.
|13
|Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
Insane value for the Falcons with Simmons, who's nursing a torn knee ligament. When healthy, he's a top 10 player in this class.
|14
|Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
Jay Gruden can't go into what looks like a season on the hot seat with the current stable of quarterbacks he has. Jones represents the future of his West Coast offense.
|15
|Zach Allen, EDGE/DL, Boston College
The Panthers need to bring in a talented edge presence. Allen can beat offensive tackles with power and great bend relative to his size then kick inside and win as a pass rusher against guards thanks to hand work and quickness.
|16
|Christian Miller, EDGE, Alabama
Another team with a need on the outside of its pass rusher, the Dolphins pick the fast-rising Miller, who demonstrated major explosiveness at the combine and has extremely long arms he uses well.
|17
|Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State
The Browns roster is now pretty loaded. It could use another corner opposite Denzel Ward. Layne is a long, athletic, feisty defender.
|18
|Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina
With the Vikings not seeing great value on the offense line here, they add another yards-after-the-catch monster in Samuel.
|19
|Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame
The Titans have been active in free agency and still need some cornerback reinforcement. Love is an ultra-disruptive corner who can line up anywhere and thrive.
|20
|Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State
Edge could be an option here. Instead, the Steelers add another pass-rush specialist on the defensive interior.
|21
|Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
The Eagles go back-to-back in the secondary, with the idea that Thompson ultimately takes over Malcolm Jenkins' versatile role.
|22
|Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M
With this pick, the Texans feel they got their Week 1 starting center in the back end of the second round. McCoy is a battler with good athleticism.
|23
|Dillon Mitchell, WR, Oregon
After consecutive offensive line selections, the Texans go receiver to give DeAndre Hopkins another running mate. Mitchell is a well-rounded, dynamic pass catcher.
|24
|Andy Isabella, WR, UMass
Isabella is available late in Round 1, and Bill Belichick just can't resist.
|25
|Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico State
With Jordan Hicks gone, Philadelphia lacks some young and springiness in its linebacker group. Hanks brings both.
|26
|Khalen Saunders, DT, Western Illinois
Saunders brings major one-gapping talent on the inside to Dallas' defense, exactly what it needs.
|27
|Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri
Even with the presence of T.Y. Hilton and newcomer Devin Funchess, I don't think it'd be the worst idea for the Colts to continue to round out their receiver room.
|28
|Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington
This is a pick mostly made for 2020, but McGary can start at right tackle to begin his career.
|29
|Lamont Gaillard, C, Georgia
Gaillard is a powerful, leverage monster who dominates in the run game and can sit down and anchor as a pass protector.
|30
|Irv Smith Jr.
Smith Jr. could be a major contributor right away in the Saints offense. He's awesome after the catch.
|31
|Chase Winovich, EDGE, Michigan
The Chiefs see some Dee Ford in Winovich, a quick, bendy edge rusher who plays with an always humming motor.
|32
|Taylor Rapp, S, Washington
Rapp is a multi-faceted defender capable of making big plays at each level of the field. He'd fit right in with the Patriots.
