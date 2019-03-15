2019 NFL Mock Draft: Giants trade pick acquired in Odell Beckham trade for Josh Rosen, Titans go QB

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Until a drastic development occurs to suggest this won't happen, this will be my pick for the Cardinals.

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

I had an internal battle this week regarding whether or not the 49ers would still pick Bosa after trading a 2020 second-round pick for Dee Ford . After initially thinking they wouldn't, I now think they would. Solomon Thomas being placed on the trade block wouldn't shock me.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

The Jets apparently agreed to a deal with Anthony Barr but before the contract was made official, Barr backed out, and re-signed with the Vikings. Reports indicated Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams planned to place Barr on the edge, instead of at the off-ball spot he's played in Minnesota. In other words, New York still has a glaring need on the outside of their defensive line. Allen fills that void.

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

The Raiders have Maurice Hurst inside, and they drafted P.J. Hall in the third round a year ago. That shouldn't stop them from drafting Quinnen. He represents better value than any edge rusher here.

Devin White, LB, LSU

With Kwon Alexander gone, and Lavonte David nearing his 30th birthday, the Buccaneers have to get more athletic at linebacker, and they do that by nabbing White.

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

Taylor is the exact type of powerful offensive lineman I can see Dave Gettleman loving to pick early in the draft.

Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

In a very short amount of time, the Jaguars went from having arguably the league's deepest pass rush to a group in need of an edge rusher. Gary is supremely explosive but lacks polish, yet can play anywhere up front.

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

The Lions added Trey Flowers in free agency and have nice young collection of defenders up front. While edge will be considered, Matt Patricia, Bob Quinn and Co. decide to go with Williams, who'd round out an athletic cornerback trio featuring Darius Slay and newcomer Justin Coleman.

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

I've gone back and forth between Oliver and Jonah Williams in this slot for a while, and although the Bills still have some open starting spots on their offensive line, Buffalo has added Ty Nsekhe, Jon Feliciano, Spencer Long , and Mitch Morse up front in free agency but no one on the interior of the defensive line.

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

This very well could be Drew Lock , but I can envision John Elway taking his chances on a quarterback more in need of a redshirt season in Haskins. In theory, because of his age and lack of experience, Haskins has a higher ceiling than Lock.

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

Linebacker -- namely Devin Bush -- will be considered, but Williams provides more return on investment, and he directly helps Andy Dalton.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

With the outside pass rush clearly addressed in free agency, the Packers have more leeway in the draft, and go with a youthful, energetic tight end with big potential in Hockenson.

Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

At this point, the Dolphins appear to be a team perfectly content with landing near the top of the 2020 Draft. This is a bit of a reach for Bradbury, but with a year of strength and conditioning at the NFL level, he can become a high-end pivot in his second season, when he'd presumably be snapping to someone like Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert , or Jake Fromm.

Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

The Falcons released starting right tackle Ryan Schraeder, and the super-athletic Dillard would fill that vacancy immediately on a pass-happy club in Atlanta.

Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

I can't get away from two Iowa tight ends in the top 15. It'd be too awesome. Fant can be a yards-after-the-catch specialist in Jay Gruden's system.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

With Daryl Williams re-signed, and Taylor Moton a promising young tackle, Carolina can turn its attention to a huge, linearly explosive option in Metcalf who'd help accentuate Cam Newton's downfield passing skills.

Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State

After trading Rosen to the Giants for this pick, the Cardinals add a high-energy, highly technical lineman in Risner who could conceivably play any of the five offensive line positions.

Chris Lindstrom, OG, Boston College

Lindstrom doesn't quite have the length or size to play tackle in the NFL, although he's been gifted with tackle feet and loads of power. The Vikings have to go offensive line heavy in this draft.

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

Marcus Mariota is playing on his fifth-year option and was picked by the previous regime. This selection of Lock is insurance for the most vital position on the field.

Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

Fantastic selection for Pittsburgh here. The Steelers need more athleticism in their linebacker group, and Devin exudes just that.

Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

The Seahawks are prime trade-down candidates, but they stay pat and give Russell Wilson a tall, speedy, athletic wideout with an enormous catch radius.

A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

The Ravens want to go old-school, with a power running scheme tailored to bludgeon smaller nickel defenses. But they also need to give Lamar Jackson legit weapons on the outside. Brown is a remarkable yards-after-the-catch wideout with a muscular frame.

Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

The Texans have been strangely quiet on the free-agent market, and they still have one of the league's worst offensive lines. Cajuste will be tested by speed rushers but has the size, length, and power to be an instant starter at left tackle.

From Bears Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

Mike Mayock would be ecstatic to be able to draft Sweat, a highly athletic edge rusher who converts speed to a lot of power.

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

The Eagles roster remains one of the best in the league, but the secondary is lacking. Baker is an NFL-ready man-to-man cornerback.

Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

The Colts need more juice around the corner, and Burns definitely brings that. As he continues to add weight, he should become more effective.

From Cowboys Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

I can see Jon Gruden getting a feature back he can call his own. He lands the consensus top running back here.

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

A logical pick to place between Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram in Gus Bradley's system. Wilkins can do it all on the inside.

Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

The Chiefs have to add some talent to their defensive line after cutting Justin Houston and trading Dee Ford. Ferrell is an ascending player with serious length and flashes of All-Pro type bend around the corner.

From Saints Cody Ford, OT/OG, Oklahoma

Same pick from last week. It's too perfect. Ford can slot at one of the guard spots then move to right tackle after Bryan Bulaga moves on.

Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

With Ndamukong Suh likely playing elsewhere in 2019, the Rams re-invest in their defensive line once again with an oversized, overwhelming, polished interior disruptor.