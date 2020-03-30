2020 NFL Draft: Patriots among the five teams best positioned to trade up in first round

The 2020 NFL Draft will go on as planned in April and teams will have to adjust their respective strategies accordingly. There is always moving or shaking within the first round and the teams with the most draft capital are the best-positioned to make something happen. In today's exercise, we explore the teams that could trade up in the first round.

First-round picks: No. 5, No. 18 and No. 26

Potential target: Quarterback

Miami was very active in free agency. Fans should not be surprised if that philosophy carries over into the draft. The Dolphins have 14 picks and there is no chance that they make all of them. From the beginning, the Dolphins have been linked to a quarterback early in the first round. Oregon's Justin Herbert or Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa could be targets in that scenario. If they hold tight, look for Miami to make another move or two in the first round to secure an offensive tackle or two of its choosing. The Dolphins could also be a destination for one of the falling defensive talents, should there be a run on offensive tackles and quarterbacks in the top 10.

The franchise has needs across the board, but quarterback and offensive tackle need to be addressed significantly.

Jacksonville Jaguars

First-round picks: No. 9 and No. 20

Potential target(s): Defensive tackle and offensive tackle

Jacksonville has two picks in the first round after parting with star cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The Jaguars acquired additional draft capital in trades involving veterans A.J. Bouye and Calais Campbell. All of those transactions add up to a treasure chest of 12 picks. With picks early and in the middle of the first round, the Jaguars could be power brokers as they look to repair some of the potholes on their roster.



Defensive tackle and offensive tackle make a lot of sense. An imposing interior defensive lineman would free up Yannick Ngakoue and Josh Allen to make plays on the edge. The idea of the AFC South franchise selecting a quarterback should not be ruled out either.

First-round picks: No. 22 and No. 25

Potential target(s): Cornerback and wide receiver

Minnesota has lost most of its secondary to free agency. The Vikings need to address those positions heavily. After trading Stefon Diggs, they need another wide receiver or two to share the burden left upon Adam Thielen. Edge rusher, linebacker and the offensive line are also needs. The Vikings have oddly created several problem areas, so stashing their 12 picks might be in their best interest.



If Rick Spielman chooses, he can take a couple of pretty good players in the latter half of the first round, or he could become aggressive and move up in an effort to land a better prospect.

First-round pick: No. 23

Potential target: Quarterback

New England is publicly pushing the narrative that it's satisfied with Jarrett Stidham as the franchise's next quarterback. But if Bill Belichick was not sold on Stidham, would he say that publicly? The answer is no. He needs Stidham and the rest of the NFL to believe that he can win with the second year player out of Auburn. It allows the head coach to make some moves in the night, whether that be for Cam Newton or securing another QB in the first round.

The Patriots own 12 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. They have plenty of current and future assets to make a move up if they desire.

First-round pick: No. 30

Potential target(s): Wide receiver or linebacker

Green Bay has not selected a wide receiver in the first round since 2002. The franchise has traditionally not valued the position that early. However, the Packers were also known to be really conservative in free agency until this past year as well. It is a new regime, which means new tendencies. Aaron Rodgers is quickly approaching the end of his storied NFL career and the Packers need to make a play to surround him with weapons right now. They have 10 picks over the course of those three days. Do not be surprised if they make a move for a wide receiver.

Other teams that make sense in a trade-up scenario:

Los Angeles Chargers

First-round pick: No. 6

Potential target: Quarterback

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

First-round pick: No. 14

Potential target: Offensive tackle

Dallas Cowboys

First-round pick: No. 17

Potential target: Cornerback

Philadelphia Eagles

First-round pick: No. 21

Potential target: Wide receiver

Baltimore Ravens

First-round pick: No. 28

Potential target(s): Wide receiver or linebacker