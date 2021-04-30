The Philadelphia Eagles were able to get the wide receiver they wanted in DeVonta Smith, moving up two spots in the first round to draft him. The Eagles had moved back from No. 6 to No. 12 weeks prior to the draft -- acquiring a 2022 first-round pick in the process -- but wanted to trade back into the top 10. They just had to leapfrog their NFC East counterparts, the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

In one of the most unlikely power plays in recent draft history, the Eagles and Cowboys worked together and the result was that the Giants weren't able to get Smith. Dallas agreed to send the No. 10 pick to Philadelphia for the No. 12 pick and a third-round pick (No. 84 overall), so the Eagles could leapfrog the Giants and select Smith. Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Giants would have selected Smith at No. 11 before Philadelphia jumped past them.

The end result: Philadelphia selected Smith at No. 10 and Dallas selected Micah Parsons at No. 12 with the extra third-round pick in tow. The Giants traded out of the No. 11 spot when Smith was off the board, giving the pick to the Chicago Bears (who selected Justin Fields) in exchange for the No. 20 pick (Kadarius Toney), a 2021 fifth-round pick (No. 164 overall), a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2022 fourth-round pick. This was the first time Dave Gettleman has ever traded down in the draft in his eight seasons as a general manager.

"That was part of it. (Eagles general manager) Howie (Roseman) is not afraid to trade with anybody," Gettleman said in a conference call with reporters. "I had a conversation with him earlier in the week and he said, 'Dave, do you have any problems trading with me?' I said, 'No, if it works for both of us, it works for both of us.' They made the trade and we decided to trade back."

Smith and Toney will forever be linked because of this trade. The Eagles came away as apparent winners in the move. Not only did the Eagles get Smith, but they acquired a 2022 first-round pick for the No. 12 and No. 84 picks. Keep in mind this comes months after the Eagles pulled their starting quarterback in a Week 17 game they had to win in order for the Giants to win the NFC East (with a 6-10 record). Instead, the loss moved the Eagles three spots up in the draft (from No. 9 to No. 6), allowing them to trade down and acquire a first-round pick -- before passing the Giants and getting the receiver they wanted anyway.

The Giants made out well too, but the pain of missing out on Smith has a sting -- even if Gettleman is sold on Toney as the next best option.

"We're thrilled to have him," Gettleman said. "We're thrilled to have Kadarius Toney, okay. He is a big kid. He's a good-sized kid who can fly. He's got really good hands. He's got great run-after-catch skills. We're thrilled to have him."