Last month, the Chicago Bears made waves when they traded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears, currently armed with 10 draft picks, may not be done making waves during the draft, especially during the first round.

In trading the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers, the Bears received two first-round picks, two second-round picks and receiver D.J. Moore. The Bears currently own the No. 9 overall pick, a pick the majority of our CBS Sports draft experts have them using on an offensive tackle. Chicago could stay at No. 9, but they could certainly trade either forward or backward in the first round in order to better improve a roster that has already undergone significant changes this offseason.

Let's take a look at three trades general manager Ryan Poles could make on the first night of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bears 2023 draft picks

Round 1: Pick 9 (from CAR)

Round 2: Pick 53 (from BAL)

Round 3: Pick 61 (from CAR)

Round 3: Pick 64

Round 4: Pick 103

Round 4: Pick 133 (from PHI)

Round 5: Pick 136

Round 5: Pick 148 (from NE)

Round 7: Pick 218

Round 7: Pick 258 (compensatory pick)

1. Get back the 32nd overall pick

It's safe to say that the Bears got fleeced when they traded what became the 32nd overall pick to the Steelers for wideout Chase Claypool just before last year's deadline. The Steelers won't simply give the Bears a do-over, but it appears that Pittsburgh GM Omar Khan could be open to using the pick in another deal with Poles.

There are rumblings out there that the Steelers have spoken with the Bears about possibly trading up to the No. 9 overall pick. That would likely require the Steelers giving up the 17th overall pick and possibly the pick the Bears gave them in the Claypool trade. Pittsburgh reportedly would use the No. 9 pick to select Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson.

Both teams could look good in this scenario. The Steelers can say they used the Claypool trade to acquire arguably the best offensive tackle in the draft. Chicago would be able to salvage a bad trade by getting their pick back. The only negative here is that the Bears may miss out on their chance to acquire a top-tier offensive tackle with the 17th overall pick. They'd likely have to hope that either Northwestern's Peter Skoronski or Georgia's Broderick Jones is still available at that point in the first round.

2. Texas two-step

The Bears could have a future trade partnership in the Texans, who currently hold two first-round picks. Chicago could offer Houston the 9th, 53rd and 61st overall picks in exchange for the 12th and 33rd overall picks.

This move would essentially give the Bears the second-round pick they lost in the Claypool trade. Chicago could use this pick to address their needs at pass rusher, interior defensive line or receiver. Possible options at this point in the draft include Pitt defensive lineman Calijah Kancey, LSU pass rusher BJ Ojulari and USC wideout Jordan Addison.

3. Seeing green

The Jets seem to be at the center of everything this offseason, so it makes sense to include them in a possible first round trade with Chicago. Like the Bears, the Jets are in pursuit of a top-tier offensive tackle. With the No. 9 pick, the Jets would likely be in position to acquire either Ohio State's Johnson or Tennessee's Darnell Wright.

The Jets currently have the 13th overall pick, so the Bears would still be in position to acquire a top-ranked offensive tackle with this pick. What really makes the Jets an intriguing trade partner is the fact that they currently own the 42nd and 43rd overall picks but don't have any other picks until they are on the clock with the 111th pick. The Jets only have five total picks, so they likely welcome a trade that would lead to acquiring selections.

Chicago could package a deal that includes the No. 9, No. 53 and 133rd overall pick in exchange for the No. 13 and No. 42 overall pick. In this scenario, the Jets would get a better first-round pick and an additional fourth-round pick without having to give up both of their second-round picks. The Bears would also benefit by moving up 11 spots in the second round.