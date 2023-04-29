Trades are a large part of the NFL draft every year, but this year's edition was different than others. In the middle of the sixth round, we witnessed the 41st mid-draft trade. That set a record for most trades during an NFL Draft.

It didn't take long for the first trade of the draft to take place on opening night, as the Houston Texans -- who selected former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud at No. 2 overall -- traded up to No. 3 overall to select Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. Houston sent the Arizona Cardinals the No. 12 overall pick, No. 33 overall pick, a 2024 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick. The Texans also received the No. 105 overall pick.

We saw a total of six trades in the first round, but Day 3 was where things got very wild. In fact, the first three picks of the fourth round were all traded! The New Orleans Saints traded with the Chicago Bears to move up to the first pick of the round. Not long after, the Las Vegas Raiders jumped to the second pick, trading with the Texans. Finally, the Philadelphia Eagles swung a trade with the Texans, who were also sitting at No. 105, for the third pick. All this took place before the fourth round even started.

We even saw players dealt during the draft, as the Eagles sent the Detroit Lions a 2025 fourth-round pick and the No. 219 selection for running back D'Andre Swift, while Detroit also gave Philly No. 249 overall, per ESPN. New Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton also grabbed tight end Adam Trautman, sending No. 195 to his former team in the Saints for Trautman and No. 257.

Teams were wheeling and dealing all weekend. For CBS Sports' NFL draft trade tracker, click here.