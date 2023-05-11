Three months after facing off in Super Bowl LVII, the Chiefs and Eagles have officially booked a rematch. Ahead of the full release of its 2023 regular-season schedule, the NFL announced Thursday that Kansas City will host Philadelphia for a Week 11 matchup on Monday, Nov. 20. The prime-time contest is set for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN's "Monday Night Football."

Arguably one of the most anticipated games of the 2023 schedule, the Eagles-Chiefs rematch had been speculated as a candidate to kick off the new season, but Kansas City will host the Lions to start Week 1 instead. Ten weeks later, Arrowhead Stadium will welcome the Eagles, who suffered a 38-35 loss to Patrick Mahomes and Co. in the Super Bowl.

Both the Chiefs and Eagles will also appear in other premium matchups on this year's schedule. The Chiefs will have a rematch against the AFC runner-up Bengals in a New Year's Eve matchup on CBS. They'll also headline the second annual "NFL Nickmas Game" to appear on Nickelodeon, facing the rival Raiders as part of the NFL's Christmas Day tripleheader. Following Raiders-Chiefs will be the Eagles hosting the Giants at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox.