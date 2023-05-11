The NFL is celebrating the release of its full 2023 NFL schedule later Thursday, but in the meantime, CBS and Nickelodeon are saying "ho ho ho." The Paramount partners announced early Thursday on ''CBS Mornings'' that they will host a special Week 16 matchup between the host Chiefs and Raiders on Monday, Dec. 25, as part of the NFL's second annual Christmas Day tripleheader. Not only that, but the broadcast (1 p.m. ET on CBS, Nickelodeon, Paramount+) will mark the latest edition of the "NFL Nickmas Game."

Last year, the NFL's partnership with Nickelodeon evolved into the first regular-season contest to air live on the family channel, a "Nickmas Game" complete with "SpongeBob" tie-ins and holiday-themed special effects. Now, the "Nickmas Game" is back for 2023, with the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs hosting the rival Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The "Nickmas Game" broadcast of Chiefs-Raiders will air on Nickelodeon, while CBS Sports' traditional presentation of the game will appear on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

The Chiefs had already emerged as a prime-time darling for the 2023 schedule. In addition to hosting the season opener on Thursday, Sept. 8, they will welcome the Bengals in a Week 17 AFC Championship rematch on Sunday, Dec. 31, New Year's Eve. That contest, scheduled for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, will also air on CBS and Paramount+.

CBS and Nickelodeon first teamed up for an NFL broadcast in January 2021 for a Bears-Saints wild card playoff game. The Nick simulcast returned with the Cowboys-49ers wild card also appearing in a family-friendly format in 2022. The partnership has netted two different Sports Emmy Awards.