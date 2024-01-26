The NFC is down to just two teams as the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers will duke it out from Levi's Stadium on Championship Sunday with the winner looking to punch their ticket to Las Vegas and Super Bowl LVIII, which will kick off Feb. 11 on CBS, Nickelodeon and Paramount+. Detroit finds itself in this game for the first time since 1991 and just the second time overall in franchise history. As for the Niners, they've been in this game more than any team since 1970 (19) and are looking to advance to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2019.

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more. Ready? Let's jump in.

All NFL odds via SportsLine consensus odds.

Which picks can you make with confidence in the NFC Championship? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine, as its incredible model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception.

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers



Time: Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: 49ers -7, O/U 51.5

R.J. White's pick

R.J. White has emerged as SportsLine's top NFL expert again this season, posting a documented record of 97-76-4 on all of his NFL picks to net his followers a profit of more than $2,000. He's specifically been fantastic in games revovling around the Lions as he is 61-43-2 (+1285) on his last 106 picks in games involving Detroit. Naturally, you'll want to know which way he is going for this game. We can tell you he's leaning Over the total, but an X factor that he's uncovered has him backing one side of the spread. To see that pick, go check out SportsLine.

John Breech's pick

"Laying a full touchdown in a game of this magnitude is always a little sketchy, but the only real reservation I have about the 49ers would be the elements, as we saw Brock Purdy struggle a bit in the rain last week at Levi's Stadium. However, the forecast is calling for a partly cloudy, 72-degree day in Santa Clara on Sunday, so I don't believe we'll have any weather concerns. Outside of that, I have confidence in Kyle Shanahan finding a way to torch this Lions secondary that already saw Matthew Stafford throw for 367 yards and Baker Mayfield throw for 349 yards in the playoffs. Purdy had an NFL-record 9.6 yards per attempt this season and the Lions ranked 31st in the league in that category. Even if the Niners don't have Deebo Samuel (shoulder) for this game, the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle should be enough to gash them.

"Defensively, the 49ers apply pressure without blitzing 34.5% of the time, which is 10th best in the league. When pressured this season, Jared Goff is completing just 53% of his passes with a 4.9 yards-per-attempt average. In their last six playoff home games, the 49ers are 5-1 ATS with that lone ATS loss coming last week against Green Bay. Following an ATS loss in his career, Purdy is 6-2 ATS." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes the 49ers -7 over the Lions. To see his pick for the AFC Championship, click here.

"The more I think about it, the more I think that this game is going to come down to whichever QB makes fewer mistakes. The Lions went 4-4 this season when Goff threw at least one pick, but 10-1 when he didn't. As for the 49ers, they're not much better when Purdy is turning the ball over: They went 2-4 in games where Purdy threw at least one pick, but 11-0 when he didn't throw any interceptions.

"I'm not sure which QB I trust more and that also applies to the two coaches in this game. I trust Kyle Shanahan's offense more, but I trust Dan Campbell's in-game coaching more. One big issue looming over this game is the availability of Deebo Samuel. The 49ers star injured his shoulder against the Packers and it's not clear if he's going to play. Samuel missed two games this year and the 49ers went 0-2 in those games.

"Before this postseason started, the Lions had gone 32 years without winning a playoff game and they ended that drought. They went 32 years without a conference title game appearance and they put an end to that drought. And now, they have a chance to get to the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history.

"I feel like this game is going to go one of two ways: Either the 49ers are going to destroy the Lions and win by double digits or Detroit is going to get to its first Super Bowl by stealing the win in a close game. The Lions haven't won a road playoff game since 1957, they haven't won in San Francisco since 1975, but this feels like a team of destiny. I can't pick against destiny."

To read CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech's breakdown of both title games, click here.

Pete Prisco's pick

"The Lions come into this game facing a steep challenge against the NFC's best team. But the Lions have the offense to keep up with the 49ers, who should have success against the Lions defense. I think the key to beating the 49ers is to block them up front and take shots at a so-so secondary. That's what the Packers did last week, which is what the Lions will do in this one.

"They have to stay out of third-and-long situations, which means throwing on early downs, which coordinator Ben Johnson loves to do. I think they will look to take advantage of a strength. The problem is the Lions have issues on defense, especially at corner. While Brock Purdy didn't play that great last week, he is capable of getting hot and lighting up this Lions secondary. With Christian McCaffrey good as both a runner and receiver, the Lions have to key on him. That will open up the passing game for Purdy down the field. I think Brandon Aiyuk will have a big game.

"This has all the makings of a shootout in my mind. I think Jared Goff will play well for the Lions, but in the end it will be the 49ers heading to the Super Bowl. It just won't be easy."

To read CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco's full NFC and AFC title game picks, click here.

SportsLine expert's pick

SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has been on a tear with his NFL bets bets, owning a 74-46-2 record since the start of last season, including a 19-7 record the last nine weeks. For Championship Sunday, he has three best bets that he's zeroed in on. That includes Lions running back David Montgomery to go Under his 45.5 rushing yards (-125) total against San Francisco. To see his other two best bets for the weekend, go check out SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Lions at 49ers (-7) Lions Lions 49ers Lions Lions 49ers 49ers Lions

Tyler Sullivan's pick

"... I have confidence in Kyle Shanahan finding a way to torch this Lions secondary that already saw Matthew Stafford throw for 367 yards and Baker Mayfield throw for 349 yards in the playoffs. Purdy had an NFL-record 9.6 yards per attempt this season and the Lions ranked 31st in the league in that category. Even if the Niners don't have Deebo Samuel (shoulder) for this game, the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle should be enough to gash them.

"Defensively, the 49ers apply pressure without blitzing 34.5% of the time, which is 10th best in the league. When pressured this season, Jared Goff is completing just 53% of his passes with a 4.9 yards-per-attempt average.

"In their last six playoff home games, the 49ers are 5-1 ATS with that lone ATS loss coming last week against Green Bay. Following an ATS loss in his career, Purdy is 6-2 ATS."

To read CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan's full Sully's breakdown of both championship games, click here.