The New York Giants aren't just leaving the door open for a first-round quarterback selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. They're also doing all kinds of homework on the top prospects, with at least four Day 1 projections already on their radar in some fashion.

Team brass, including owner John Mara and general manager Joe Schoen, have expressed confidence in incumbent starter Daniel Jones. But Jones is still recovering from a 2023 ACL tear, and Mara has also signed off on another investment at the position. Adding to the speculation New York is, in fact, intent on replacing Jones early in the draft, the Giants have conducted or scheduled private workouts and interviews with several of the consensus top quarterbacks coming out of college.

Here's a look at when and where the Giants have observed and/or met with first-round possibilities in the lead-up to the draft, where they currently own the No. 6 overall selection:

Date Prospect College Event Source TBD Drake Maye North Carolina Private workout NFL Media March 27 Jayden Daniels LSU Pro Day SNY March 28 Michael Penix Jr. Washington Pro Day NFL Media March 31 J.J. McCarthy Michigan Private workout NBC Sports

Note: Giants staffers were in attendance at Maye's UNC Pro Day on Thursday, but head coach Brian Daboll was on hand at Washington's Pro Day to study and potentially speak with Penix, who's considered by some to be more of a late-first or early-second-round possibility. Maye's planned private workout would be the second time he's performed in front of team staffers.

Daniels, meanwhile, was set to speak with the Giants immediately following his LSU Pro Day. And McCarthy, who's reportedly one of the Giants' internal favorites, is set for a private workout on Easter Sunday in Michigan.