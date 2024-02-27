One year after signing Daniel Jones to a $160 million contract extension, the New York Giants still have faith in the rehabbing quarterback, general manager Joe Schoen told reporters Tuesday at the NFL Combine. They're also not ruling out picking Jones' successor in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, where they own the No. 6 overall selection.

"We're gonna look at everything," Schoen said when asked if a QB could be targeted there. "We're gonna look at all positions. And again, you hope you're not up there again -- you don't wanna be picking in the top 10 -- but it's a good draft. It's a solid draft across the board. We're gonna have an opportunity to get a good player. And we're gonna evaluate all the positions and take the best player we can."

In other words, don't dare cross QB off the list of possibilities. Schoen suggested later that competition or insurance for Jones could also be added after Day 1 of the draft, highlighting the strength of the position in the 2024 rookie class.

"It's a good quarterback draft," he said. "It's not just at the top. There's some guy that are mid-levels that I think will be good No. 2s. There's some guys that could be No. 3s in the draft. So yeah, I think it's a solid draft all over."

Schoen reiterated he has "faith in Daniel as our starting quarterback," noting Jones is on track to be ready for training camp after suffering a torn ACL in December. But the prospect of adding a high-profile alternative, like North Carolina's Drake Maye, LSU's Jayden Daniels or Washington's Michael Penix Jr., could be too much to pass up in April, according to ESPN.

If the situation "presents itself correctly," Jordan Raanan reported recently, those inside the Giants believe team leadership "would at least be seriously willing to look at the quarterback position" with the No. 6 overall pick, or via a trade back into the first round.