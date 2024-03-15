Drew Lock insists he's joined the New York Giants to back up Daniel Jones, not replace him. But that doesn't mean the New York Giants aren't eyeing a new starting quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, with rumors swirling about the team's apparent interest in one particular top prospect at the position.

The Giants could still target a quarterback with their first pick after signing Lock, according to SNY, and word around the NFL is New York has zeroed in on Michigan's J.J. McCarthy. At least three others -- Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels -- are widely projected to come off the board before the recent national champion, but that could enable the Giants to select McCarthy with the No. 6 overall pick this April.

McCarthy is an "enigmatic" signal-caller, according to NFL Media's scouting report, due to a lack of elite physical measurables or splash throws but impressive pro-style experience and crunch-time consistency. Once considered more of a late-first-round possibility, he's now frequently projected as a top-10 target.

The Giants have said publicly they still have faith in Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in 2021, despite the quarterback struggling with turnovers before a season-ending ACL tear last year. But they also haven't ruled out using a top pick on a quarterback, even after signing Jones to a $160 million extension in 2023.