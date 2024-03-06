The New England Patriots are widely expected to pursue a quarterback early in the 2024 NFL Draft. Before that, however, they're reportedly interested in a reunion with a former veteran starter who's scheduled to hit free agency.

Jacoby Brissett, who was drafted by the Patriots back in 2016, is drawing "real" intrigue from his old team, according to the Boston Globe. The 31-year-old journeyman is one of the most experienced backups set to become available, and while New England would likely "have competition for him," new coach Jerod Mayo and his staff view Brissett as "a great locker-room guy."

Jacoby Brissett WAS • QB • #12 CMP% 78.3 YDs 224 TD 3 INT 0 YD/Att 9.74 View Profile

Mayo's offensive coordinator, Alex Van Pelt, also has a history with Brissett, serving the same role with the Cleveland Browns when Brissett started 11 games for the team in 2022. Van Pelt "loved" working with Brissett in Cleveland, per the Globe, and even if the Patriots spend a top pick on a long-term quarterback, the team is expected to be in the market for a mentor and/or insurance.

Brissett spent just a single season with the Patriots after arriving as a third-round pick out of NC State, starting two games in place of an absent Tom Brady as a rookie. But he's gone on to carve out a steady career as a spot starter. Traded to the Indianapolis Colts ahead of the 2017 season, he started a combined 30 games in four years with Indy. He spent the last three seasons between the Browns, Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders, briefly filling in for Sam Howell late in the 2023 campaign.