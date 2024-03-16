The Carolina Panthers are undergoing yet another change in offensive identity this offseason with the hiring of head coach Dave Canales, and adding new weaponry for Bryce Young is a goal of this front office. Next week, the Panthers will reportedly host veteran wide receivers Mike Williams and Michael Gallup on free-agency visits.

The Charlotte Observer first reported that Williams had booked a flight back to the Carolinas. The South Carolina native and former Clemson Tiger was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and was released this past week to save L.A. $20 million before the new league year began.

Williams played in a career-low three games in 2023 after tearing his ACL in September. He has recorded two 1,000-yard campaigns in his seven NFL seasons, and his 15.6 yards per reception ranks second-best since he entered the league (min. 500 targets).

NFL Media was the first to report that former Dallas Cowboys wideout Gallup was headed to Carolina on a visit. The Colorado State product was released with a post-June 1 designation, saving the Cowboys $9.5 million in 2024, but he will count for $8.7 million in 2025, per ESPN. Gallup had a 1,107-yard campaign in 2019, but hasn't crossed 445 receiving yards in the past three seasons. Like Williams, he also suffered a torn ACL that ended his 2021 season.

Williams or Gallup wouldn't be the first addition at wide receiver the Panthers made this offseason, as Carolina sent pick No. 178 and cornerback Donte Jackson to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for pick No. 240 and wide receiver Diontae Johnson.