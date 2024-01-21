The divisional round of the playoffs kicked off on Saturday and things got a little crazy in the late game.

The Green Bay Packers looked like they were going to pull off a huge upset in San Francisco, but the 49ers managed to score the final 10 points of the game to pull out a wild 24-21 victory. Christian McCaffrey scored the game-winning touchdown on a six-yard run with just 1:07 left to play.

The win means that the 49ers are headed to the NFC Championship for the fourth time in five years where they'll face either the Buccaneers or Lions.

In the AFC, the Ravens beat the Texans 34-10 in a game that was actually tied at halftime. Lamar Jackson totaled four touchdowns and 100 rushing yards in the win. Thanks to the victory, the Ravens will now get to host the AFC Championship game for the first time in franchise history.

The Ravens will now await the winner of the Chiefs-Bills game.

With that in mind, let's check out the entire 2024 NFL playoff schedule.

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 13

Sunday, Jan. 14

(7) Packers 48-32 over (2) Cowboys. In the biggest upset of the wild-card round, the Packers went into Dallas and handed a beatdown to the Cowboys. Jordan Love finished the game with a passer rating of 157.2, which is tied for the fourth-highest ever in an NFL postseason game. It was a dominant performance by the Packers, who led 48-16 before the Cowboys were able to score two touchdowns in garbage time.

(3) Lions 24-23 over (6) Rams. The Lions picked up their first playoff win in 32 years in a game that went down to the wire. The victory wasn't sealed until the Lions defense came up with a stop in the final minutes after the Rams had driven into Detroit's territory.

Monday, Jan. 15

(2) Bills 31-17 over (7) Steelers. Not even a one-day delay could slow down the Bills offense. Not only did Josh Allen throw for three touchdowns, but he also had the longest run of his career with a 52-yard score. Allen totaled 277 yards in the win (203 passing, 74 rushing).

(4) Buccaneers 32-9 over (5) Eagles. The Eagles suffered a total collapse over the final few weeks of the regular season, and they weren't able to stop the bleeding in the playoffs. The Philadelphia defense got gashed by Baker Mayfield, who threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns in Tampa Bay's win.

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 20

(1) Ravens 34-10 over (4) Texans. This game was tied at halftime, but the Ravens blew it open during a second half where they outscored Houston 24-0. The Texans simply had no answers for a Ravens rushing attack that totaled 229 yards. Lamar Jackson was the star of the show with four total touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) and 100 rushing yards.

(1) 49ers 24-21 over (7) Packers. The Packers looked like they had control of this game through the first three quarters, but then they melted down in the fourth. They had three possessions in the final quarter and those ended with a three-and-out, a missed field goal and an interception. The 49ers outscored the Packers 10-0 in the final quarter to avoid the upset.

Sunday, Jan. 21

(4) Buccaneers at (3) Lions, 3 p.m. ET (NBC). The Lions will be hosting their first divisional round home game since January 1992, and they'll be facing a Buccaneers team they beat 20-6 back in Week 6. This game will feature the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft (Jared Goff) facing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft (Baker Mayfield).

(3) Chiefs at (2) Bills, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+). For the third time in five seasons, these two teams will be meeting in the playoffs. We all remember their last postseason meeting back in January 2022 when the Chiefs put together a scoring drive in just 13 seconds to send the game to overtime (The Chiefs would eventually win). These two teams actually played in Kansas City back in Week 14 with the Bills winning 20-17. This is the seventh time that Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes have faced each other and the series is currently tied at three.

Championship Sunday

Sunday, Jan. 28

AFC Championship, 3 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

Chiefs/Bills at (1) Ravens. The Ravens will be hosting an AFC title game for the first time in franchise history and it's going to be a monumental showdown with Lamar Jackson either facing off against Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen.

NFC Championship, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Lions/Buccaneers at (1) 49ers. The 49ers are headed to the NFC title game for the fourth time in five years. Although they've lost in their last two trips to the conference championship, those were both on the road. The last time they played at home came in 2019 and they ended up advancing to the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LVIII

Sunday, Feb. 11

AFC vs. NFC in Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m. ET

The Super Bowl will be televised on CBS with an alternate broadcast available on Nickelodeon. You'll also be able to stream the game on Paramount+ (Try seven days free here)