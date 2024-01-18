The NFL postseason is officially headed to the divisional round and if you like rematches, then this is the round for you.

Of the four games being played this weekend, three of them will be rematches from the regular season. The only divisional game that's not a rematch will be happening at Levi's Stadium where the San Francisco 49ers will be hosting the Green Bay Packers.

Although those two teams didn't play this year, they are definitely very familiar with each other: This will mark the third time in five seasons that the Packers and 49ers have met in the postseason. It's also their 10th playoff meeting overall, which is the NFL record for most postseason games between two teams.

We could also see some history made in the divisional round. The Texans, who have never won in this round of the playoffs, will be aiming to make it to the AFC Championship game for the first time in franchise history while the Lions will be looking to get their first divisional round win since 1991.

The Lions and Texans are two of just four teams in the NFL that have never made it to the Super Bowl, but they could take one giant step closer to making that happen this weekend.

The Texans will kick off the divisional round with a Saturday afternoon game in Baltimore. The NFL will then be saving the best for last with the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills closing out the round on Sunday night in a showdown that will be televised by CBS.

You can see the entire 2024 NFL playoff schedule below.

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 13

Sunday, Jan. 14

(7) Packers 48-32 over (2) Cowboys. In the biggest upset of the wild-card round, the Packers went into Dallas and handed a beatdown to the Cowboys. Jordan Love finished the game with a passer rating of 157.2, which is tied for the fourth-highest ever in an NFL postseason game. It was a dominant performance by the Packers, who led 48-16 before the Cowboys were able to score two touchdowns in garbage time.

In the biggest upset of the wild-card round, the Packers went into Dallas and handed a beatdown to the Cowboys. Jordan Love finished the game with a passer rating of 157.2, which is tied for the fourth-highest ever in an NFL postseason game. It was a dominant performance by the Packers, who led 48-16 before the Cowboys were able to score two touchdowns in garbage time. (3) Lions 24-23 over (6) Rams. The Lions picked up their first playoff win in 32 years in a game that went down to the wire. The victory wasn't sealed until the Lions defense came up with a stop in the final minutes after the Rams had driven into Detroit's territory.

Monday, Jan. 15

(2) Bills 31-17 over (7) Steelers. Not even a one-day delay could slow down the Bills offense. Not only did Josh Allen throw for three touchdowns, but he also had the longest run of his career with a 52-yard score. Allen totaled 277 yards in the win (203 passing, 74 rushing).

Not even a one-day delay could slow down the Bills offense. Not only did Josh Allen throw for three touchdowns, but he also had the longest run of his career with a 52-yard score. Allen totaled 277 yards in the win (203 passing, 74 rushing). (4) Buccaneers 32-9 over (5) Eagles. The Eagles suffered a total collapse over the final few weeks of the regular season, and they weren't able to stop the bleeding in the playoffs. The Philadelphia defense got gashed by Baker Mayfield, who threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns in Tampa Bay's win.

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 20

(4) Texans at (1) Ravens, 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC). This is a rematch of game that was played all the way back in Week 1. In C.J. Stroud's debut. the Ravens kept him in check for a 25-9 win. The Texans are the only NFL team that has never won a game in the divisional round and they've also never won a road game in the playoffs.

This is a rematch of game that was played all the way back in Week 1. In C.J. Stroud's debut. the Ravens kept him in check for a 25-9 win. The Texans are the only NFL team that has never won a game in the divisional round and they've also never won a road game in the playoffs. (7) Packers at (1) 49ers, 8 p.m. ET (Fox). This will mark the third time in the past five seasons that these two teams have met in the postseason with Kyle Shanahan's 49ers going 2-0 against Matt LaFleur and the Packers.

Sunday, Jan. 21

(4) Buccaneers at (3) Lions, 3 p.m. ET (NBC). The Lions will be hosting their first divisional round home game since January 1992, and they'll be facing a Buccaneers team they beat 20-6 back in Week 6. This game will feature the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft (Jared Goff) facing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft (Baker Mayfield).

The Lions will be hosting their first divisional round home game since January 1992, and they'll be facing a Buccaneers team they beat 20-6 back in Week 6. This game will feature the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft (Jared Goff) facing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft (Baker Mayfield). (3) Chiefs at (2) Bills, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+). For the third time in five seasons, these two teams will be meeting in the playoffs. We all remember their last postseason meeting back in January 2022 when the Chiefs put together a scoring drive in just 13 seconds to send the game to overtime (The Chiefs would eventually win). These two teams actually played in Kansas City back in Week 14 with the Bills winning 20-17. This is the seventh time that Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes have faced each other and the series is currently tied at three.

Championship Sunday

Sunday, Jan. 28

AFC Championship, 3 p.m. ET (CBS)

NFC Championship, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Super Bowl LVIII

Sunday, Feb. 11

AFC vs. NFC in Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m. ET

The Super Bowl will be televised on CBS with an alternate broadcast available on Nickelodeon. You'll also be able to stream the game on Paramount+ (Try seven days free here)