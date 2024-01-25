The NFL's conference championship games will be played this Sunday, and fans will need to shell out a large amount of money if they want to watch them in person. The average ticket prices for both the AFC and NFC title games could reach record highs.

On the NFC side of things, two of the NFL's most recognizable brands will go head-to-head when the Detroit Lions travel out west to take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. In the AFC, a pair of MVP quarterbacks will battle it out with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs playing Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

TicketIQ told The Mercury News that the average ticket price of both championship games could surpass last year's NFC Championship Game between the 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles, which set a record at $1,822.

This year's AFC Championship Game is already at $2,199 for the average price of a ticket, but the NFC is tracking to get even higher than that. TicketIQ projects that the 49ers vs. Lions matchup could wind up with an average ticket price of $2,430.

The price for that NFC Championship makes sense when you consider that both fan bases are hungry for a Super Bowl. The 49ers haven't won it all since Super Bowl XXIX in 1994, and the Lions have never hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. Their last league championship came in 1957, long before the AFL-NFL merger.

It should be a Sunday full of excellent football, but bank accounts will be a lot lighter for those who choose to watch from the stands.