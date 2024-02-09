In 2020, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs faced off in Super Bowl LIV. Four years later, we're getting a rematch.

After falling short, 31-20, in the first Super Bowl meeting, San Francisco is back for another shot after earning its trip to Las Vegas after pulling off a wild comeback against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship. The 49ers overcame a 24-7 halftime deficit, to rally past the Lions 34-31 for the win. In the process, they blocked the Lions from reaching their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

The victory means that the 49ers are now headed to the Super Bowl for the third time in 11 years and eighth time overall.

As for the Chiefs, they advanced to the NFL's biggest game by going on the road and beating the Baltimore Ravens, 17-10, in the AFC Championship.

Kansas City will now have the chance to become the NFL's first repeat champion since 2003-04 when the Patriots went back to back. This also marks the fourth time in five years that the Chiefs will be in the Super Bowl, which is a feat that's only been accomplished by two other teams in NFL history (1990-93 Bills, 2014-18 Patriots).

With that in mind, let's check out the entire 2024 NFL playoff schedule, including all the results.

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 13

Sunday, Jan. 14

In the biggest upset of the wild-card round, the Packers went into Dallas and handed a beatdown to the Cowboys. Jordan Love finished the game with a passer rating of 157.2, which is tied for the fourth-highest ever in an NFL postseason game. It was a dominant performance by the Packers, who led 48-16 before the Cowboys were able to score two touchdowns in garbage time. (3) Lions 24-23 over (6) Rams. The Lions picked up their first playoff win in 32 years in a game that went down to the wire. The victory wasn't sealed until the Lions defense came up with a stop in the final minutes after the Rams had driven into Detroit's territory.

Monday, Jan. 15

Not even a one-day delay could slow down the Bills offense. Not only did Josh Allen throw for three touchdowns, but he also had the longest run of his career with a 52-yard score. Allen totaled 277 yards in the win (203 passing, 74 rushing). (4) Buccaneers 32-9 over (5) Eagles. The Eagles suffered a total collapse over the final few weeks of the regular season, and they weren't able to stop the bleeding in the playoffs. The Philadelphia defense got gashed by Baker Mayfield, who threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns in Tampa Bay's win.

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 20

This game was tied at halftime, but the Ravens blew it open during a second half where they outscored Houston 24-0. The Texans simply had no answers for a Ravens rushing attack that totaled 229 yards. Lamar Jackson was the star of the show with four total touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) and 100 rushing yards. (1) 49ers 24-21 over (7) Packers. The Packers looked like they had control of this game through the first three quarters, but then they melted down in the fourth. They had three possessions in the final quarter and those ended with a three-and-out, a missed field goal and an interception. The 49ers outscored the Packers 10-0 in the final quarter to avoid the upset.

Sunday, Jan. 21

The Lions offense got off to a slow start, but then Jahmyr Gibbs sparked things in the second half with 89 of his 114 yards over the final two quarters. Jared Goff also came up clutch for the Lions, throwing for 287 yards and two touchdowns. (3) Chiefs 27-24 over (2) Bills. For the first time in his career, Patrick Mahomes played in a road playoff game, but that didn't seem to bother him. The Chiefs QB threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns, which both went to Travis Kelce. The Bills defense struggled against a Kansas City offense that only punted one time in the entire game.

Championship Sunday

Sunday, Jan. 28

AFC Championship, 3 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

(3) Chiefs 17-10 over (1) Ravens. Never bet against Patrick Mahomes. The underdog Chiefs were able to pull off the upset thanks to an impressive performance from Mahomes (241 passing yards and a TD) and Travis Kelce (11 catches for 115 yards and a touchdown). The Chiefs defense was even better, holding the Ravens to just three points over the final three quarters of the game. The defense forced three huge turnovers, including a fumble recovery and an interception in the end zone, which proved to be the difference in the game.

NFC Championship, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

(1) 49ers 34-31 over (3) Lions. Lions head coach Dan Cambell has been aggressive all season, and that aggressiveness finally came back to bite him. The Lions had two failed fourth downs in this game and both of those came in situations where Detroit could have kicked a field goal. The defense also imploded during a second half where the 49ers outscored the Lions, 27-7. Brock Purdy had a big night for San Francisco, totaling 318 yards and a touchdown.

Super Bowl LVIII

Sunday, Feb. 11

49ers vs. Chiefs in Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m. ET

The Super Bowl will be televised on CBS with an alternate broadcast available on Nickelodeon. You'll also be able to stream the game on Paramount+.