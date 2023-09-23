The Giants fell to 1-2 on the season after dropping the Week 3 opener on the road to San Francisco in what turned out to be a 30-12 blowout at the hands of the Niners. And, judging by what a handful of 49ers players were saying following that game, they weren't done laying the hurt down on New York, specifically quarterback Daniel Jones.

Various anonymous players on the 49ers ripped Jones for his play in the loss.

"The dude did not want to throw the ball," an unnamed 49ers defender told the San Francisco Chronicle. "Early on, you could tell it wasn't gonna happen. Everything was a checkdown. At that point, we knew what time it was."

Jones finished the game completing 22 of his 32 passes for just 137 yards and one interception. To the point that anonymous 49ers player made, there were little situations where New York tried to push the ball downfield. Twenty of Jones' pass attempts traveled five air yards or fewer, according to TruMedia. Just two passes on the night traveled more than 21 yards through the air.

Jones' play also caught the ire of some 49ers players, specifically because of the four-year, $160 million contract extension he signed with the franchise this offseason. One anonymous 49ers played called his salary "unbelievable." Meanwhile, a second said it was a "travesty" and a third called his contract "ridiculous."

One 49ers player speaking without the cloak of anonymity was linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who also weighed in on Jones' deal.

"A lot of people who make all that money don't even deserve it," he said. "I think they took a chance [when they paid him]. I mean, he's not bad. And if you ain't got nothing better."

Thursday's loss did move Jones' career prime-time record to 1-11, which is the worst record on that stage by a quarterback with at least 10 starts since 1970.