49ers reportedly likely to start Thursday night star Nick Mullens vs. Giants next week

It looks like Nick Mullens is going to get another crack at the 49ers' quarterback job. The Niners are expected to start Mullens next week against the New York Giants, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Mullens' debut last Thursday against the Oakland Raiders went about as well as possible, as the former undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi completed 16 of 22 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns without being intercepted, while also getting verified on Twitter mid-game because he was playing so well. His 151.9 passer rating was the second best in NFL history for a quarterback making his first start, behind only the Titans' Marcus Mariota.

Still, after the game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan declined to state definitively that Mullens would be his starter the following week.

"I'm taking my time with it, Shanahan said. "Also, I wouldn't want to do that with all the guys out of the building. I'd like the whole team in here, too, when I decide that. ... You try to make every decision, not just about personnel, but what you do in the building, everything is ultimately about wins and losses so you decide what gives you the best chance to win."

Mullens only got the Thursday night start against Oakland in the first place because C.J. Beathard, who had been filling in for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo, suffered an injured wrist and wasn't fully ready to go on a short week. Mullens had been serving as Beathard's backup since Garoppolo went down. He had previously spent the entire 2017 season and the early part of the 2018 season on the team's practice squad.

San Francisco's Monday night matchup against the Giants will be their last before taking their bye in Week 11. They then return with games against the Buccaneers, Seahawks, Broncos, Seahawks again, Bears, and Rams throughout the rest of the season. That schedule should provide a good test for Mullens to see if he's capable as a starter-quality passer. If he is, the 49ers will have a decision to make about whether to keep him around as Garoppolo's backup, elevate him over Garoppolo, or find a trade to get some draft compensation.