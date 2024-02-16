The San Francisco 49ers defense had a strong start to Super Bowl LVIII, holding the Kansas City Chiefs offense to just three points in the first half. The unit was feeling confident in its ability to stop quarterback Patrick Mahomes, especially after it intercepted the superstar early in the third quarter.

Niners safety Ji'Ayir Brown picked off Mahomes and gave the defense a spark in the game. After the play, safety Tashaun Gipson had some choice words about Mahomes. Speaking to Brown and cornerback Isaiah Oliver, Gipson said, "That is just a regular quarterback, bro. He regular, bro. And we gonna make his ass look regular."

Gipson told his teammates: "Ain't nothing different, [other teams] just ain't been catching that shit."

In the end, as we all know, it was Mahomes and Co. who got the last laugh as they defeated the Niners 25-22 in overtime with a walk-off touchdown from wide receiver Mecole Hardman, and that "regular" quarterback went on to win his third ring in five years while also being crowned Super Bowl MVP for the third time.

Apparently, Mahomes and his family heard about the chatter from the Niners defense. During the championship parade, his wife Brittany Mahomes was heard saying, "Don't forget you're a regular quarterback."

Mahomes then told the crowd, "I'm a regular quarterback, it is what it is."

Most people would not look at the 28-year-old's career as regular, as he has broken numerous records and is well on his way to the Hall of Fame. Some are already calling Mahomes the greatest quarterback of all time.