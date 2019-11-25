49ers vs. Packers odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from advanced model on 92-63 run

The only Week 12 NFL matchup featuring a pair of teams with at least eight victories is Sunday Night Football between the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers and NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. It's a historic meeting of sorts between two of the NFL's most successful franchises. The combined winning percentage of .850 is the best entering any matchup between Green Bay and San Francisco in their all-time series. Green Bay has won and covered seven of the last 10 meetings on the road in this series. However, San Francisco is a field goal favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Packers odds, while the over-under is 48 after the line opened at 45.5. Before making any Packers vs. 49ers picks of your own, listen to the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, here are the betting lines and trends for Packers vs. 49ers:

Packers vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -3

Packers vs. 49ers over-under: 48 points

Packers vs. 49ers money line: San Francisco -172, Green Bay +147

GB: Packers have not turned the ball over four straight games

SF: 49ers have forced third-most turnovers in NFL

The model knows San Francisco's defense has gone from one of the NFL's worst in 2018 to one of its best in 2019 thanks to defensive end Nick Bosa. The No. 2 overall pick from Ohio State is an NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite with seven sacks. Thanks to his pass-rushing threat as well as the addition of fellow pass-rusher Dee Ford, San Francisco has sacked the quarterback a league-high 39 times after generating just 37 all of last year.

No team runs the ball more than the 49ers. They struggled on the ground last week in a comeback win over Arizona with just 34 yards on 19 carries, but the Niners rarely have back-to-back poor rushing efforts and are 5-2-1 against the spread in their past eight games after rushing for 90 yards or fewer in their previous outing.

But just because San Francisco is tied for the NFL's best record doesn't mean it will cover the Packers vs. 49ers spread on Sunday Night Football.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are well-rested and about as healthy as possible coming off a late-season bye. Green Bay has covered the spread in seven of its past 10 off a bye. Green Bay has won five of its last six at the Niners, including its last trip in 2015, the Pack's only visit to Levi's Stadium.

San Francisco has been a bad bet in recent years as a favorite, covering just three of its past 21 games as one. The Packers also might catch a break with 49ers receivers Deebo Samuel and Emmanuel Sanders, and Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle all questionable. Kittle, perhaps the NFL's best all-around tight end, hasn't played since Halloween due to ankle and knee issues.

