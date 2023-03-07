Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets? Multiple players for the AFC East team are hoping that is what happens this offseason. The Super Bowl champion quarterback is in talks with the Jets as he decides his next step, whether that is retirement, staying with the Green Bay Packers or moving on to new pastures, possibly greener pastures with Gang Green.

The 39-year-old says he will be making a decision "sooner rather than later." He has been given permission by the Packers to speak with the Jets.

Jets players are trying to help their team build a case for why No. 12 should make MetLife Stadium home. Cornerback Sauce Gardner officially made his pitch on Twitter on Tuesday.

Gardner wrote, "Aye [Rodgers] I promise if you become a Jet, I won't pick you off in practice & I'll burn the cheesehead," while tweeting a photoshopped image of Rodgers in a Jets uniform.

Back in October, after New York's upset win over Green Bay at Lambeau Field, Gardner somehow managed to get a cheesehead and wore it while he celebrated the win and headed off the field. If he does still have that souvenir from Green Bay, it looks like he is willing to do away with it.

Jets running back Breece Hall joined into the recruiting, tweeting, "Don't mind me…Just Manifesting [Rodgers]."

Time will tell if the power of manifestation really does work.

Today is not the first time Gardner has tweeted about the future Hall of Famer.

"Aye Aaron Rodgers? [Nevermind] forgot what I was about to say," Gardner said in February in a since deleted tweet.

He clarified his tweet, saying, "I was trollin y'all. Relax," with a laughing emoji.

When he was asked in January if he wanted Rodgers to join the Jets, Gardner said, "I mean, you know, I would. I wouldn't mind that. I just want what's best for the offense. But, at the same time, I just got to focus on my job and focus on what we've got going on on the defensive side."