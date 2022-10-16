The New York Jets stunned the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, winning on the road at Lambeau Field 27-10. The Jets improved to 4-2 on the season with the win, continuing to shatter expectations for their year. The Packers, who have been struggling, fell to 3-3, a spot Green Bay is not used to in the Aaron Rodgers era.

Following the win, Jets players were understandably hyped up and rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner knew the perfect way to celebrate.

Somehow, Gardner got his hands on a cheesehead, one of the most iconic and recognizable pieces of fan apparel across the NFL.

Take a look at his postgame fashion choice:

He walked up to the stands, as disapproving fans yelled and booed in his direction, clearly not loving the gesture. All smiles, Gardner continued into the tunnel with the cheesehead on until Packers receiver Allen Lazard knocked it off his head.

Gardner also went over to Jets fans, who were chanting "J-E-T-S" in his direction.

Gardner had three tackles in the win.

The 22-year-old joined the Jets after he was drafted with the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft. So far this season, he has 20 total tackles, five pass deflections and one interception.