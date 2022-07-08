This season, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be without his star wide receivers, but he seems confident in the talent he has now. Filling the shoes of the receivers who came before them will certainly not be easy for the new squad.

The team lost Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who is now with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Without his reliable receivers, Rodgers must now rely on the players they drafted -- Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure -- and the experienced receivers still on the team to help the new guys adjust to the league.

"Every year there's opinions that start coming out about players in helmets and shorts, and I would say let's everybody just take a nice deep long breath and trust the training camp time that we have, trust the coaching staff, trust the relationships that will continue to be formed, trust the guys in the room like Allen Lazard, and Randall Cobb, and Sammy Watkins to help these young guys out," Rodgers said.

Rodgers, who once told everyone to "R-E-L-A-X," is now focused on taking deep breaths when people question whether his receiving corps will struggle without the star power of years past.

From what No. 12 has seen, he is impressed with the rookies, complimenting their physicality.

"Physically, they definitely look the part, all three of them. All three of the guys we drafted, they all have physical gifts," he said (via NFL.com). "Obviously the top two picks are bigger, Doubs and Watson, but the seventh-round pick's got a lot of stuff to him. So I think it's going to be great."

Rodgers also believes the rookies will be set up for success because of who they will go against in practice.

"There's no better teacher for them on what NFL ball's going to be like than going against our top three corners, Jaire [Alexander], Eric Stokes and obviously Rasul [Douglas]. So those guys will get a real quick initiation into the NFL," the two-time reigning MVP said.

One of Green Bay's biggest needs entering the draft was to replenish the wide receiver group, so all eyes were on the front office addressing that need for their future Hall of Fame QB.

The Packers waited a bit to draft a receiver, but Rodgers said he knew why the team decided to hold off until the second round.

After the drama over whether Rodgers would stay in Green Bay and if he was happy with the team, it is a good sign for the Packers that he has positive things to say about his offense.