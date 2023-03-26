Aaron Rodgers has made it very clear where he wants to be next season. Earlier this month the 39-year-old declared that his "intention is to play for the New York Jets" and the team is taking it as a major compliment.

There has yet to be an official deal, but given his clear want to move on from the Green Bay Packers -- and comments coming from the team that drafted him making it seem like they are ready to move on as well -- it could only be a matter of time before No. 12 is New York bound.

The Jets have struggled in recent history. They have not made the playoffs since 2010, finished last in the AFC East six of the last seven years and three years ago finished with a 2-14 record. The team showed reasons for hope last season and was part of playoff discussions at times, but it was clear a quarterback was needed to push them to that next level.

Head coach Robert Saleh is taking Rodgers' interest as a major compliment and a testament to the Jets' improvement over the last two years.

"Two years ago when we first got there, just thinking about where we were and how far we've come," Saleh said (via NFL.com). "To have a guy like [Rodgers] want to play for us is pretty cool and shows how far we've come. But we still have a long way to go and a lot of work to do."

If you are looking for an update on how the negotiations are going, Saleh is not giving one.

"We've got nothing for you," he said.

This offseason the team brought in wide receiver Allen Lazard from Green Bay, who said Rodgers' interest in the Jets is a main reason why he chose New York.

Saleh is excited about the other players falling into place, discussing some of the receivers who may be catching passes from a Super Bowl champion in 2023.

"It's a dynamic room," Saleh said. "Lazard and Corey (Davis) make our two very big receivers who can provide a lot in terms of the run game and getting those big-body, big-boy routes and those hard, over-the-middle concepts. And you've got Mecole Hardman, who just has blazing speed. Adding that speed element to our group. Garrett (Wilson), obviously, coming back. Hopefully he continues to get better. We've got a bunch of young guys, too, that we're really excited about that we're hoping can develop. It's a really exciting group of receivers."

Adding Rodgers with the core they have could elevate the Jets to heights they haven't reached in a very long time.