After McDaniels spurns Colts to stay in New England, Schiano spurns Pats for Ohio State

Throughout the playoffs, it seemed as though the New England Patriots would be losing both of their coordinators to other teams.

Matt Patricia was rumored to be heading to the Detroit Lions to become their new coach, and the day after the Super Bowl, that became official. Josh McDaniels was rumored to be heading to the Indianapolis Colts to become their new coach, and two days after the Super Bowl, it appeared that his hiring was official as well. But then McDaniels reneged on the deal and elected to stay in New England.

Now the Patriots know how the Colts feel. It had been reported in recent days that the Pats had interviewed and were preparing to hire Greg Schiano as their new defensive coordinator to replace Patricia. But Schiano has now changed course and will instead remain with Ohio State.

Greg Schiano tells me he is staying at #OhioState contrary to reports from Monday that he was leaving for the Patriots. Big day for the Buckeyes. Schiano played a key part in landing top OT Nick Petit-Frere out of Tampa. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 7, 2018

This is the second time this offseason that Schiano was rumored to be getting a new job, only for it not to come to fruition. He actually reached a deal, via a memorandum of understanding, to become the next coach of the Tennessee Volunteers. But Tennessee fans revolted at the idea of Schiano being hired and the Vols went back on the idea of hiring Schiano.

Schiano has spent most of his coaching career in the college ranks, but had a tumultuous tenure as the coach of the Buccaneers in 2013 and 2014. He subsequently coached high school for two seasons before taking his current job with Ohio State.