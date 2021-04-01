Antonio Brown's NFL journey hit a tremendous amount of turbulence over the past few years but found stability in Tampa Bay when he signed on with the Buccaneers in late October of last year. The seven-time Pro Bowl receiver was reunited with Tom Brady, whom he played just one game with during their shared time with the Patriots in 2019, but formed a quick bond over that stretch. While a member of the Bucs, Brown wasn't the No. 1 target as he's accustomed to being, instead a secondary option behind the likes of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Still, Brown put up a respectable 483 yards receiving and four touchdowns over eight games and added 81 yards and two touchdowns in the playoffs.

Given that personal success, stability, and overall team success following a Super Bowl LV title, it's no surprise to hear that both sides have discussed a possible return, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. However, Garafolo notes that they are not close from a financial standpoint. The 32-year-old earned around $2 million last season and the club would reportedly want to bring him back around that same number.

Meanwhile, Brown is looking for something closer to market value. What is the market value for a player like Brown currently? If you base it off what DeSean Jackson and T.Y. Hilton earned this offseason, it could be around $4.5 million to $8 million. The Buccaneers could be holding out from giving Brown that type of contract when considering the legal issues that still loom over him. The NFL has noted in the past that they have the right to suspend him if new information comes to the forefront, which could be giving the club pause from making a bigger financial commitment to Brown. The fact that the team also has a large amount of money flowing in the direction of Evans and Godwin likely doesn't do Brown any favors either.

Tampa Bay has been busy this offseason and was able to bring back its entire 22-player starting unit from Super Bowl LV. However, Brown is one of the more notable role players still trying to figure out a way to make a return possible.