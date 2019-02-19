Antonio Brown tells interested NFL teams to call him, only wants to be known as 'Mr. Big Chest' from now on

After weeks of silence, Antonio Brown is now his own spokesman. On Saturday he took to Twitter to answer questions about why things went south with the Steelers. On Monday, Brown was back on social media to continue the conversation about his future.

"If your squad want to win and you squad want a hungry wide receiver whose the best in the whole world, someone hit my phone," Brown said while working out on an elliptical machine. "Tell them I ain't doing no unguarantees. I ain't even gonna play myself no more for this NFL. ... I think I done everything. What y'all think? What's left for me to do? Win a Super Bowl? Gotta be the right team for that, right? ... If your team got guaranteed money, they want to get to know me and work with me, tell them to call me."

The Colts lead the NFL with $105 million in salary-cap space but it doesn't sound like Brown will ever play in Indy, in part because of statements like this; Brown, one of the most prolific receivers in NFL history, somehow comes off as more trouble than he's worth.

Oh -- and we almost forgot -- Brown had one more request: He no longer wants to be known as "A.B." but instead would like to be referred to as "Mr. Big Chest."

So yeah.

This all came to a head in the days leading up to the Steelers' Week 17 game against the Bengals, and things unraveled from there.

CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported at the time that Brown has requested a trade and that the wide receiver has issues with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and coach Mike Tomlin.

Days later, during his final press conference of the 2018 season, Tomlin told reporters that there had been no formal trade request but conceded that "lack of communication" was a key factor in the series of events that led to Brown not playing against the Bengals. When asked if Brown quit on his team, Tomlin said, "You can call it what you want."

We've since written about possible landing spots for Brown should a trade happen, and have the Steelers finding his replacement in our recent mock draft. At this rate, however, Brown is doing his best to torch any possible trade destinations. Yes, he's 31 years old but he still plays like he's in his mid-20s; the issues is that he's become so disruptive that the Steelers can forget about getting a second-round pick for Brown, they may have trouble getting a Day 3 pick for him.