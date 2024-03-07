This offseason, free agent quarterback Baker Mayfield will have the opportunity to switch teams for the fourth time in three years, but it's possible he may have found a home with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former No. 1 overall pick put up career numbers across the board in 2023, completing 64.3% of his passes for 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while going 9-8 as the starter and winning the NFC South. Could his 2023 campaign lead to a lucrative contract from the Buccaneers or another team?

Mayfield is the only quarterback in NFL history to have eight different head coaches in a six-season span. He's also just the fourth quarterback all time to win playoff games for two different teams in his first six seasons. It has been reported that Mayfield and the Buccaneers have mutual interest in the QB returning next season. Mayfield found success with veteran wide receiver Mike Evans, who tied for the league lead with 13 touchdown receptions. However, Evans got re-signed ahead of free agency, which is an interesting factor that could affect what happens with Mayfield.

Below, we will break down Mayfield's projected contract and the top five landing spots for the veteran signal-caller.

Projected contract

According to Spotrac's market value tool, Mayfield could sign a four-year, $108,512,500 contract which carries an AAV of $27.1 million. This deal would make him the No. 18 highest-paid quarterback, and the $27.1 million AAV falls behind players like Jared Goff, Derek Carr and Daniel Jones.

Last year, Mayfield signed a fully guaranteed one-year deal that included $4 million, and was worth up to $8.5 million through incentives. CBS Sports cap guru Joel Corry says a "Derek Carr-type deal" makes sense this time around. For his analysis, click here.

Potential landing spots

Mayfield leaving the Bucs for a division rival would be wild, but you never know what could happen if communication breaks down between Mayfield's camp and Jason Licht. The Falcons are absolutely in the mix for a new quarterback, and it seems like all options are on the table whether it's trading for Justin Fields, drafting a quarterback in the first round or exploring the market in free agency.

Mayfield could jump one pirate ship for another, joining Antonio Pierce in Vegas. Pierce said at the combine that he doesn't want a "Band-Aid" at the most important position, so the QB-needy Raiders could be a team that offers Mayfield a multiyear extension. But, going the veteran route yet again probably isn't attractive to fans.

It's been reported that Davante Adams holds Aidan O'Connell in high regard and sees potential in the young player. Still, the quarterback position is one the Raiders front office is researching this offseason, and they could hit up Mayfield.

The Steelers are probably the most fascinating team that may or may not be in the quarterback market. Will they roll with Kenny Pickett? Could they trade for Fields? Will they draft one in the first round? Going the free agency route could be an option too. New Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith saw Mayfield twice during his career campaign -- something the Bucs QB accomplished while having the worst run game in the NFL (88.8 rushing yards per game). Imagine what Mayfield could be capable of moving forward with a ground game -- something Smith knows how to build. The Falcons had the No. 9 rushing offense last year, and No. 3 rushing offense in 2022. The Steelers are going to run the ball with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren in 2024.

The Broncos' main goal over the next week or so is to figure out how to get out of the Russell Wilson contract. The next goal will be for Sean Payton to find a quarterback he feels comfortable running his offense through. That quarterback could be Mayfield. If you don't believe me, just watch this interview.

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are the favorites to hold on to Mayfield. As we mentioned above, Mayfield is the only quarterback in NFL history to have eight different head coaches in a six-season span. Do you think he wants to pack his bags again? The money has to be right, of course. But it's possible Mayfield has found a home in Tampa Bay.

The two sides began some contract negotiations earlier this month, according to the Tampa Bay Times, while head coach Todd Bowles called re-signing Mayfield and Evans "an extremely high priority" at the NFL Combine.

"It's an extremely high priority, obviously," Bowles said Tuesday on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" from the combine. "You know, we got a couple days before the league year begins, but we love Baker. Baker had a heck of a year. He fit right in with us all the way around. The chemistry was outstanding with him and all the receivers and the offense as a whole, so you want to hope to build on that. I understand the business side of it. Like I said, we like Bake and we hope things get worked out."

It makes sense for Mayfield to return to Tampa Bay. We'll see if it happens.