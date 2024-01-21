Regardless of what happens against the Detroit Lions in Sunday's divisional-round game, it appears Baker Mayfield's "prove it" season will have a happy ending. There is mutual interest between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their quarterback on bringing him back next year, possibly on a big contract extension, according to NFL Media.

It's a pretty simple situation. The Buccaneers want Mayfield back, and the former No. 1 overall pick wants to stay in Tampa. And while the franchise tag is an option, Mayfield could be in line to receive a big extension that is on part with other franchise quarterback salaries.

Mayfield, 28, signed with Tampa this past offseason and is enjoying his best season to date. He's a major reason why the Buccaneers have advanced to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. Mayfield threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns in Tampa Bay's 32-9 win over the Eagles on Super Wild Card Weekend. He now faces a Lions defense that was just 27th in the NFL in both passing yards and touchdown passes allowed during the regular season.

Baker Mayfield TB • QB • #6 CMP% 64.3 YDs 4044 TD 28 INT 10 YD/Att 7.14 View Profile

Mayfield will likely be back in Tampa, but his offensive coordinator may not be. Dave Canales, who has played an integral role in Mayfield and the Buccaneers' offensive success this season, has received interest from teams that currently have head-coaching openings. Canales reportedly interviewed for the Carolina Panthers' vacant head coach position this past week.