As NFL teams are starting to open up training camps, the market for one veteran cornerback is starting to pick up. The Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars are among the teams that have inquired about current free agent Arthur Maulet, according to ESPN. The report notes that Maulet is currently weighing his options and plans to be with a team for training camp.

Back in May, Maulet was granted his release from the Pittsburgh Steelers after reportedly butting heads in a contract dispute. The 29-year-old was entering the final year of his two-year, $3.825 million contract with the Steelers and was slated to make a base salary of $1.79 million in 2023.

Maulet had spent the past two seasons with Pittsburgh as its primary nickelback. He was coming off a 2022 season where he notched a career-high 59 tackles and two sacks, while also breaking up three passes and recording one interception. In coverage, he allowed 61.5% of his targets to be completed.

The Memphis product entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and has spent time with the New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets before most recently playing in Pittsburgh.

As for the possibility of landing with either the Bears or the Jaguars, they could each use some help at defending that pass. Last season, Chicago ranked dead last in DVOA against the pass while Jacksonville ranked 30th. Currently, the Bears likely have Jaquan Brisker and Tyrique Stevenson slotted at the two starting corner spots with Kyler Gordon as their nickelback. Meanwhile, the Jags have Tre Herndon at nickel with Tyson Campbell and Darious Williams slated to start on the outside.