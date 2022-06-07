The NFL forced the Chicago Bears to cancel Tuesday's organized team activity practice as punishment for violating league rules, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The Bears were docked the OTA session after they were found having live contact in practice last month. Under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, live contact is prohibited during offseason workouts.

Chicago is under the watch of first-year head coach Matt Eberflus, who is conducting his first offseason as a head coach and seems to have overstepped a bit as he begins this new era with the Bears. Eberflus was previously the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts and was hired by Chicago in late January.

This type of violation isn't totally uncommon, especially for first-year head coaches. Last offseason, the Jaguars were punished by the NFL for reportedly having live contact. The team was fined $200,000 under that circumstance and then-head coach Urban Meyer was fined $100,000. The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys were also punished by the league last year for similar violations. The Niners were reportedly even forced to cancel the final week of their OTAs.

The Bears, who are in the midst of their final weeks of OTA practices, will be back to work at Halas Hall on Wednesday.