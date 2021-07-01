NFL OTAs have wrapped up, but three teams have reportedly found themselves in the doghouse due to violations. On Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars had all been handed fines for OTA violations.

The Cowboys were reportedly fined $100,000 with head coach Mike McCarthy receiving a $50,000 fine, and the 49ers were also fined $100,000 with head coach Kyle Shanahan receiving a $50,000 fine. The Jaguars were a different story, however, as the NFL issued them a $200,000 fine and first-year head coach Urban Meyer was fined $100,000. According to Schefter, the NFL management council also ordered the 49ers to cancel the final week of OTAs last month. The Cowboys were ordered to forfeit one OTA practice during the first week of next offseason and the Jaguars were ordered to forfeit two OTA practices during the first week of next offseason as well.

The violations these three teams committed were not reported, but USA TODAY published that a "person familiar with the punishment" says the Jaguars were found in violation during a June 1 practice. Apparently the coaching staff did not instruct players to go through live contact work, but a few players reportedly "overextended into live contact."