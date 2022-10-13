Scuffling NFC teams will try to stop the bleeding on Thursday Night Football. The Chicago Bears enter on a two-game losing streak and will welcome the Washington Commanders to Soldier Field. Chicago is 2-3 overall this season, with Washington entering at 1-4. The Commanders are on a four-game skid after a 21-17 loss to Tennessee in Week 5, and Washington is 7-1 in the last eight head-to-head games against Chicago.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Chicago. Caesars Sportsbook lists the game as a pick'em at Soldier Field, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 38 in the latest Bears vs. Commanders odds. Before making any Commanders vs. Bears picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 146-105 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bears vs. Commanders and just locked in its picks and TNF predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Commanders vs. Bears:

Bears vs. Commanders spread: PK

Bears vs. Commanders over/under: 38 points

Bears vs. Commanders money line: Commanders -110, Bears -110

WASH: Commanders are 1-4 against the spread this season

CHI: Bears are 2-2-1 against the spread in 2022

Bears vs. Commanders picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Commanders can cover

Carson Wentz leads a Washington passing offense that is capable of moving the chains. Wentz ranks in the top six in passing yards (1,390), completions (132), and passing touchdowns (10), and the Commanders are in the top 10 in passing offense. Washington also has only two fumbles lost in five games, and Curtis Samuel ranks in the top 10 with 32 receptions. Chicago's defense is dead-last in the NFL in third down efficiency allowed (50.7%), with the Bears landing at No. 22 or worse in the league in total defense, first downs allowed, rushing defense, rushing touchdowns allowed, and yards per carry allowed.

On the other end, Washington can bank on defensive production with top-10 marks in first downs allowed, yards per carry allowed, and third down defense. Jonathan Allen, Washington's Pro Bowl defensive tackle, is a true standout, ranking No. 2 in tackles for loss and generating five quarterback hits from the middle of the defensive line. See which team to back here.

Why the Bears can cover

The Bears are excellent on the ground on offense, averaging 157.4 rushing yards per game, ranking in the top five of the NFL. That includes 4.9 yards per carry, and Chicago has a pair of dynamic running backs in David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert. Chicago is enjoying red zone success with seven touchdowns in 12 trips inside the 20-yard line and will face a Washington defense that is No. 26 or worse in total defense, turnover creation, passing defense, passer rating allowed, and passing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, Chicago is yielding only 21.2 points per game and 1.83 points per drive, and the Bears have forced eight turnovers in five games. Roquan Smith leads the way with an NFL-leading 54 tackles in five games, and Washington is below-average in scoring offense, turnover prevention, sack prevention, rushing yards per game, and rushing yards per attempt. See which team to back here.

How to make Bears vs. Commanders picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, calling for 42 combined points. It also says one side of the spread cashes in well over 60% of simulations. You can only get the model's TNF picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Commanders vs. Bears on Thursday Night Football? And which side of the spread cashes well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Commanders vs. Bears spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $7,000 on its NFL picks since 2017, and find out.