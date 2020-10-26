The Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams will put the finishing touches on Week 7 of the 2020 regular season when they square off at SoFi Stadium for Monday Night Football. Coming into this matchup at 4-2 on the season, the Rams will be looking to keep pace in the wildly competitive NFC West, especially after the Cardinals were able to upset the Seahawks in an overtime thriller and the 49ers moved over .500 after beating the Patriots. As for the Bears, they just continue to pile up wins and have a chance to take sole possession of first place in the NFC North with a win here, as they would have one more victory than the Green Bay Packers.

In this space, we'll be giving you all the necessary betting info that you may need for the primetime head-to-head, including the spread, total, along with a handful of prop bets that catch our eye. We'll also be tracking the line movement throughout the week, so you can be betting sharp prior to kickoff.

Bears at Rams (-6)

Things have been relatively calm with the spread for this game. After opening at Rams -5.5, that number held until midweek, when it bumped up a half-point to Rams -6 on Wednesday. From there, the number has held true into Monday morning.

The pick: Bears +6. If the Bears were in the NFC East, then I'd maybe lean towards picking the Rams here. After all, all of Los Angeles' four wins this season have come against that abysmal division. When they play anyone outside of it (Buffalo, San Francisco) they've been handed an L. Chicago -- led by its defense -- has also been superb in this setting this season. The Bears are 4-1 ATS as an underdog and 3-0 ATS on the road this year. Matt Nagy also has a history of having his teams ready to roll heading into primetime contests, owning a 7-3 ATS record since 2018.

Over/Under 44.5

While the spread has generally been steady, the total has taken a nosedive. After opening at 47, this number continued to tick down throughout the week. It was quick to fall to 46.5 on the day it opened and dipped all the way to 45 by Wednesday. It held at that number until Sunday when it took another dive to the current number of 44.5.

The pick: Under 44.5. There's a reason why this number continues to fall. The public doesn't trust the Bears offense and both defenses are stout enough to make this a slog of a game. The Under has a combined record of 8-4 for the Bears and Rams this season and is also 7-2 on Mondays heading into Week 7. Dating back to last season, Unders are 18-8 on Mondays.

Player props

O/U 21.5 completions

O/U 33.5 pass attempts

O/U 247.5 passing yards

O/U 1.5 passing TDs (Over -160)

O/U 0.5 interceptions (Over -135)

The most enticing prop that I am leaning towards with Goff is the Under on touchdowns passes at +130. Chicago has allowed the fewest passing touchdowns in the league to this point and Los Angeles could elect to attack them via the ground game, which has proven to be a more effective route. The current totals for Goff's completions and pass attempts are both above his season averages.

O/U 22.5 completions

O/U 36.5 pass attempts

O/U 249.5 passing yards

O/U 1.5 passing TDs (Over +110)

O/U 0.5 interceptions (Over -150)

The Under on Nick Foles' passing yards total at -130 seems to be a strong way to lean. The Rams defense is allowing the second-lowest yards per attempt average in the league heading into this matchup. He's also yet to go over that total once in his three starts this season. Because I tend to think this game is heading for the Under, I wouldn't mind trying to cash on +130 for Foles to not throw a single interception against Los Angeles. The reasoning behind that is Foles potentially not having as many opportunities to throw the ball into the arms of a Rams defender.

Other props to consider

Darrell Henderson Jr. anytime touchdown (+100). Only reason why this is plus-money in my mind is that Henderson missed Thursday and Friday's practice with a thigh injury. That said, he returned as a full participant on Saturday and carries no designation for Monday night. When L.A. gets into the red zone, they'll look to punch it in on the ground and Henderson has proven to be that No.1 option when healthy.

Jimmy Graham total receiving yards: Over 28.5 (-120). Graham is the second-most targeted pass catcher in this Chicago offense. He's also gone over this total in all three games that Nick Foles has started this season. He's another player I wouldn't mind sprinkling something on him scoring a touchdown in this game at +250.

David Montgomery total receptions: over 3.5 (-115). While he's sometimes been inefficient, the volume has been tremendous for Montgomery this season with both carries and targets, especially after Tarik Cohen's season-ending injury. Since Foles was named the starter, Montgomery has been averaging 6.3 targets per game and is averaging 4.7 receptions. That volume should continue on Monday.

Darnell Mooney total receptions: Over 2.5 (-145). The rookie receiver has seen an uptick in action as the season's progressed and has seen 19 targets over the time that Foles has been the starter for Chicago and has gone over this prop twice over that three game stretch. The volume is clearly there for Mooney and will simply need to be efficient when Foles inevitably looks his way.

Cooper Kupp total receptions: Over 4.5 (-160). Jared Goff and Cooper Kupp were wildly out of sync in Week 6, but the receiver was still able to haul in three of his nine targets. I expect this quarterback-receiver duo to try and get back on the same page in this game and Kupp's healthy 7.5 targets per game average should help him get over this reception total.