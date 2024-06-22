Tom Brady may be retired, but he is still getting plenty of accolades for his remarkable NFL career that included a record-seven Super Bowl wins. As part of his recent induction into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame, Brady received a gaudy new ring that represents, in the words of Patriots owner Robert Kraft, "a great memory of the last 20 years."

Brady, as you can see below, was emotional upon receiving the ring with scores of his former teammates looking on.

You likely noticed the size of Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame ring. In fact, the ring appears to rival Brady's Super Bowl rings. That seems fitting, given Brady's unique career and the impact he had on the Patriots, a franchise that had never won a Super Bowl prior to Brady's arrival. By the time Brady left in 2020, the Patriots had six Vince Lombardi Trophies following a two-decade run of unparalleled excellence.

While he celebrates his latest ring, Brady will receive another in 2028 -- one that honors his NFL career -- when he becomes eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.