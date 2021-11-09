The Chicago Bears (3-5) will try to snap their three-game losing streak when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) on Monday Night Football. Bears quarterback Justin Fields had a steady game against the San Francisco 49ers last week with over 100 yards rushing, but the team still fell short, 33-22. The Steelers will try to win their second primetime game of the season and improve to 5-3 on the year.

Kickoff from Heinz Field is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is favored by seven points in the latest Bears vs. Steelers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 40. Before locking in any Steelers vs. Bears picks, you have to check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has broken down Bears vs. Steelers on Monday Night Football. Here are the NFL odds and trends for Steelers vs. Bears:

Bears vs. Steelers spread: Steelers -7

Bears vs. Steelers over-under: 40 points

Bears vs. Steelers money line: PIT -320, CHI +250

PIT: Steelers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games in November

CHI: Under is 5-1 in Bears' last six Monday Night Football games

Why the Steelers can cover

The Steelers will face rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who has struggled since taking over the starting gig, tossing three touchdowns to go along with seven interceptions. Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt may make life hard on the rookie. The three-time Pro Bowler is coming off another strong outing with six total tackles and 1.5 sacks in Week 7. Chicago has allowed the most sacks this season, which could be a recipe for disaster.

Chicago has the 32nd-ranked offense and averages only 264 yards and 15.4 points per game. The Bears have yet to exceed 24 points in any game this season.

Why the Bears can cover

Rookie running back Khalil Herbert has stepped up in the absence of fellow running back David Montgomery (knee). Herbert is second among rookies with 351 yards on 81 carries. The Virginia Tech product has gone over 100 scrimmage yards in consecutive weeks against the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Last week against the San Francisco 49ers, rookie quarterback Justin Fields finished with 278 yards from scrimmage. He went 19-of-27 for 175 yards with a passing touchdown. He also had 10 carries for 103 yards and a score. He flashed his elite rushing ability and hopes to bring that momentum into Monday Night Football.

