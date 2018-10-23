Bengals' 2017 first-round pick continues to struggle in NFL, reportedly sidelined with injury for several weeks
John Ross was drafted ninth overall last year and didn't manage a catch during his rookie season
The Bengals took John Ross with the ninth-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. After losing Mohamed Sanu and Marvin Jones to free agency after the 2015 season and suddenly having no established deep threat to run alongside A.J. Green, you can understand why the Bengals liked Ross and his 4.22-40 speed.
But a disappointing-to-date NFL career continued on Tuesday; according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Ross is expected to miss several weeks with a groin injury he aggravated in last Sunday's blowout loss to the Chiefs. The good news is that the Bengals have their bye after their Week 8 matchup against the Buccaneers and perhaps he can return in Week 10.
Ross struggled to get on the field as a rookie, appearing in just three games and not even registering a catch. Coach Marvin Lewis called him out following a Week 10 loss to the Titans in which the wide receiver beat his defender down the sideline but quit running -- only to have Andy Dalton throw him the ball (it fell incomplete at the spot where Dalton expected Ross to be if he hadn't, you know, slowed down).
You can see Ross at the top of the screen below:
"For Andy, against that coverage to throw him that football, he should understand how the quarterback feels about him," Lewis said of Ross at the time, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. That he expects him to be where he needs to be. He let his teammates down. He let me down. He let Andy down."
In the offseason, Lewis defended the decision to draft Ross, who was taken before Patrick Mahomes, Marshon Lattimore and Malik Hooker.
"John Ross was not a miss, he got hurt," Lewis said from the NFL combine.
Ross has appeared in five of the Bengals' seven games this season and has seven receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns. He's well below replacement level among all wideouts, according to Football Outsiders, and he currently ranks seventh in receptions on Cincinnati's roster behind two running backs, two tight ends, and two players who are currently sidelined with injuries.
The good news is that the Bengals offense can function without Ross, though that's not really the point; he was drafted to help open things up for Green while giving Dalton another deep option to threaten defenses. So far it just hasn't happened.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eagles lose Barnett for rest of season
Barnett had been one of Philadelphia's most consistent pass rushers this season
-
QB Kelly arrested after Halloween party
The Broncos quarterback was arrested after a Halloween party and it is not a good look
-
What to know about NFL trade deadline
What you need to know about the trade deadline, which could be busy based on the events of...
-
30 trade candidates before deadline
Who could be traded before the deadline? Here are 29 players who could be on the move
-
Giants trade Eli Apple to Saints
The Giants appear to be hitting a rebuild, while the Saints hope a change of scenery will benefit...
-
It's 'the end' for Eli Manning with NYG
The end is near for the Giants quarterback and we all know it