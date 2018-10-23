Bengals' 2017 first-round pick continues to struggle in NFL, reportedly sidelined with injury for several weeks

The Bengals took John Ross with the ninth-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. After losing Mohamed Sanu and Marvin Jones to free agency after the 2015 season and suddenly having no established deep threat to run alongside A.J. Green, you can understand why the Bengals liked Ross and his 4.22-40 speed.

But a disappointing-to-date NFL career continued on Tuesday; according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Ross is expected to miss several weeks with a groin injury he aggravated in last Sunday's blowout loss to the Chiefs. The good news is that the Bengals have their bye after their Week 8 matchup against the Buccaneers and perhaps he can return in Week 10.

Ross struggled to get on the field as a rookie, appearing in just three games and not even registering a catch. Coach Marvin Lewis called him out following a Week 10 loss to the Titans in which the wide receiver beat his defender down the sideline but quit running -- only to have Andy Dalton throw him the ball (it fell incomplete at the spot where Dalton expected Ross to be if he hadn't, you know, slowed down).

You can see Ross at the top of the screen below:

"For Andy, against that coverage to throw him that football, he should understand how the quarterback feels about him," Lewis said of Ross at the time, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. That he expects him to be where he needs to be. He let his teammates down. He let me down. He let Andy down."

In the offseason, Lewis defended the decision to draft Ross, who was taken before Patrick Mahomes, Marshon Lattimore and Malik Hooker.

"John Ross was not a miss, he got hurt," Lewis said from the NFL combine.

Ross has appeared in five of the Bengals' seven games this season and has seven receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns. He's well below replacement level among all wideouts, according to Football Outsiders, and he currently ranks seventh in receptions on Cincinnati's roster behind two running backs, two tight ends, and two players who are currently sidelined with injuries.

The good news is that the Bengals offense can function without Ross, though that's not really the point; he was drafted to help open things up for Green while giving Dalton another deep option to threaten defenses. So far it just hasn't happened.