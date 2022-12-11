The Battle of Ohio will be revisited in Week 14 when the Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals host Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday on Paramount+. The Browns won the first game of this season's series 32-13 in Week 8, but the tables appear to have turned since then. The Bengals have found their stride and have won four straight since, including last week's impressive 27-24 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, Cleveland enters Sunday's game following a 27-14 win against the Houston Texans as Watson continues to shake off the rust. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, and you can get your first year for 50% off when you use promo code ALLYEAR from now until 12/31.

Kickoff from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Bengals are five-point favorites in the latest Bengals vs. Browns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 46.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live in select markets on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Browns vs. Bengals

Bengals vs. Browns date: Sunday, Dec. 11

Bengals vs. Browns time: 1 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Browns TV channel: CBS

Week 14 NFL picks for Browns vs. Bengals

Before tuning into Sunday's Bengals vs. Browns game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 156-112 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The Bengals vs. Browns, the model is picking Cleveland to cover the spread. Betting experts across the board are split on whether the Browns can keep Sunday's game close. However, the general consensus is that the Bengals can pull out a victory.



Cincinnati is also better both sides of the ball this time around. The offensive line is a more well-oiled machine and shouldn't allow Burrow to get sacked five times like it did in Week 8. The healthy Bengals defense held the Chiefs to just 211 passing yards in Week 13 and should have their work cut out for them against Watson, who is still ironing out the kinks after not playing for nearly two years.

Cleveland might find a way to keep this one closer than six points, but Cincinnati shouldn't have a problem pulling out the win.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

