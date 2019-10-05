Best NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks, strategy for Week 5, 2019

The 2019 NFL schedule is one-quarter through, and those of you who are still standing in NFL survivor pools have 13 weeks left to navigate. Unfortunately, Week 5 has already thrown everyone a curveball because the Miami Dolphins are on bye, and several top players have made hay by picking against the struggling Fins every week. However, there are still three double-digit favorites in Week 5, with the Patriots favored by 15.5 over the Redskins on the road, the Eagles favored by 13.5 at home against the Jets and the Chiefs favored by 11 at home against the Colts on Sunday Night Football. Is it the right time to use any of them for your NFL survivor pool picks? Before you make any Week 5 NFL knockout pool picks, be sure to see the latest NFL pick'em plays from the model at SportsLine.

The model advanced with the Eagles, Ravens, Cowboys and Chargers the first four weeks

We can tell you the model is not going with the undefeated Chiefs, even though they're 11-point home favorites over the banged-up Colts on Sunday Night Football. Patrick Mahomes has Kansas City on cruise control at 4-0, but the Colts have been tough despite the preseason retirement of franchise quarterback Andrew Luck.

Indianapolis is 2-2, with its two losses coming to the Chargers in overtime and the Raiders by seven last week. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett is completing 65.2 percent of his passes and has thrown 10 touchdowns against just two interceptions as the starter.

The Colts are also averaging 4.6 yards per carry and are going up against a Chiefs defense that allows 5.9 yards per tote. The model is hesitant to guarantee they'll take care of business in a game that may be tougher than the spread indicates. Plus, it's saving Kansas City for a lighter opponent down the road.

