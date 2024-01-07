Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank said last month that he was committed to head coach Arthur Smith, but would assess where the franchise stands when the season ends. The regular season ends on Sunday, and what happens in Week 18 could determine Smith's future with the team.

At 7-9, the Falcons are still in the running for the NFC South division crown. They need a win over the New Orleans Saints, and the Carolina Panthers to upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- who have a win-and-in situation. Atlanta's chances are slim, but it's possible the Falcons could be playing postseason football next week.

It's fair to say things in Atlanta have not been great as of late. The Falcons have lost three out of the past four games after starting 6-6, while the Saints and Bucs have won three of four in that same span. A loss on Sunday would mean the Falcons would register three straight seasons going 7-10. Smith would be the first Falcons head coach to ever lose 10 games in three straight seasons.

NFL Media reports there is still support in the building for Smith, but that Blank has been calling people he trusts around the league for advice on how to move forward. This edition of the coaching carousel looks promising, especially when you consider Bill Belichick could be along for the ride. NFL Media reports that Belichick's name has come up frequently in connection with Atlanta during talks with their league sources.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe has mentioned Atlanta as a potential landing spot for Belichick for months now. The six-time Super Bowl champion's situation is different compared to others, as Belichick is still under contract in New England, and not guaranteed to be fired. NFL Media reported a couple months ago that Patriots owner Robert Kraft would want some sort of compensation for Belichick, so interested teams would have to consider what kind of draft capital they would be comfortable giving up for a 71-year-old Belichick.

Belichick coaching the team he registered the largest comeback in Super Bowl history against would certainly be wild, but it's reportedly being talked about in the league as a possibility.