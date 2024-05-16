Soon enough, the New England Patriots will be back on the field. How soon? Glad you asked. With the NFL unveiling its entire schedule for the 2024 regular season, we now know exactly when this new era of football in Foxborough will kick off.

The club will open up the season in Cincinnati when they take on the Bengals on Sept. 6, while their home opener will happen the following week when they host the Seattle Seahawks. As for the first matchup within the AFC East, that'll come in Week 3 when they head to New York to face the Jets in a "Thursday Night Football" head-to-head. The 2024 campaign will also see New England head abroad and face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 20 (Week 7).

Of course, this will be a much different team that was last at Gillette Stadium. Bill Belichick has since parted ways with the organization, which ushered in Jerod Mayo as head coach and Eliot Wolf as executive vice president of player personnel. Not only is the top of the football masthead different, but so is the position under center. Mac Jones was traded to Jacksonville and the team has since signed Jacoby Brissett in free agency and, most notably, drafted Drake Maye with the No. 3 overall pick. While it's unclear when the rookie will ascend to QB1 status, the 2024 season does bring with it some promise that the tide may be turning after an abysmal 3-14 campaign last year.

Below, you'll find a rundown of New England's 18-week regular season schedule.

Full 2024 schedule